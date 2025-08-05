Hemp Based Foods Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Hemp Based Foods Market?

The market size for hemp-based foods has seen a powerful expansion in the past years. The sector, currently valued at $5.94 billion in 2024, is set to rise to $6.47 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This uptick in the historical period is linked to factors such as the legalization of hemp farming and usage in certain areas, a surge in consumer preference for natural and plant-based products, increased recognition of the nutritional advantages of hemp, the proliferation of health and wellness trends, and the rising popularity of hemp seeds and oil in culinary practices.

In the coming years, the market size for hemp-based foods is projected to experience robust growth, reaching ""$9.04 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to regulatory assistance for hemp-derived foods and components, expanding market infiltration in developing countries, consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, broadening applications in functional foods and nutraceuticals, and increasing consumer knowledge about the potential health advantages of hemp. The prediction period will witness significant trends such as technological progress in hemp processing, innovation in the formulations of hemp-based products (for instance, snacks, drinks), cannabidiol-infused hemp goods, alternatives for hemp-based dairy, as well as gluten-free and allergen-sensitive options.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Hemp Based Foods Market?

The hemp-based food market is experiencing growth due to the increasing vegan populace. Vegans, who constitute this demographic, avoid all sorts of animal products including leather and edibles like meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. As far as possible, they also try to steer clear of items that have been tested on animals. Health benefits, weight management, environmental dedication, and concerns for animal welfare all contribute to the preference for a vegan lifestyle. Hemp is an excellent source of vegan protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. For example, Finder, a U.S. personal finance comparison website reported that around 2.5 million or 4.7% of UK's population identified as vegans in April 2024, showing an increase from 1.4 million or 2.5% in 2023. This represents an increment of 1.1 million vegans in the UK between 2023 and 2024. Consequently, this swelling number of vegans drives the expansion of the hemp-based food market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Hemp Based Foods Market?

Major players in the Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Nutiva Inc.

. Compass Group Management LLC

. Canopy Growth Corporation

. Hempco Inc.

. Terra Tech Corp.

. Manitoba Harvest

. Braham Murray

. Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.

. Canah International SRL

. GIGO Food

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hemp Based Foods Industry ?

One of the major trends witnessed in the hemp-based food market is the formation of strategic collaborations. Leading firms are creating alliances with other companies in the hemp-based food sector to enlarge their market presence and mutually benefit from the resources of each partner. For instance, in July 2022, Victory Hemp Foods, a hemp food producer based in the US, formed a collaboration with Applied Foods Sciences (AFS). This partnership is expected to strengthen the sales and marketing of Victory Hemp's unique ingredients, namely V-70TM Hemp Heart Protein and V-ONETM Hemp Heart Oil, along with other food and beverage components. This collaboration also symbolizes a significant step towards expanding the variety of products that utilize hemp grain as a key ingredient. Applied Foods Sciences (AFS), likewise based in the US, is known for supplying inventive, functional, and organic ingredients. Moving forward to July 2023, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a Canada-based firm focused on creating and producing plant-based proteins, established a partnership with HPS Food and Ingredients Inc. Through this cooperation, Burcon aims to capitalize on the rising popularity of hempseed protein and deliver superior plant-based protein choices to clients globally. With the combined efforts of Burcon and HPS, it is anticipated that Burcon's hempseed protein isolate will swiftly penetrate the market. The goal of this partnership is to create a unique category of hempseed-based protein ingredients, allowing entry into untapped markets. HPS Food and Ingredients Inc., a US-based company, is recognized for specializing in food and ingredients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hemp Based Foods Market Report?

The hemp based foodsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Hemp Seed Oil: Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Refined Hemp Seed Oil

2) By Hemp Protein Powder: Organic Hemp Protein Powder, Conventional Hemp Protein Powder

3) By Whole Hemp Seed: Raw Whole Hemp Seeds, Roasted Whole Hemp Seeds

4) By Hulled Hemp Seed: Raw Hulled Hemp Seeds (Hemp Hearts), Flavored Hulled Hemp Seeds

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Hemp Based Foods Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for hemp-based food and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2025 takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

