Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Y-mAbs (NASDAQ: YMAB ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with SERB Pharmaceuticals.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
In the tender offer transaction, shareholders of Y-mAbs will receive $ $8.60 per share in cash, representing approximately $412 million in equity value. Y-mAbs insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Y-mAbs by imposing a significant penalty if Y-mAbs accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Y-mAbs board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi & Fruchter LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment