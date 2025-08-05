Treat Yourself To La Paz, BCS. The Ultimate Gastronomy Options - And More - For A Delicious Trip At The End Of This Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) La Paz, Baja California Sur, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brimming with flavours, textures, aromas, and colours, the gastronomy of La Paz, B.C.S. has its own identity-a distinct mix of sea and desert traditions, and a place where many chefs have chosen to live, cook, create, and thrive.

Sometimes, you just need to follow your cravings to discover a range of extraordinary restaurants in paradise. Summer is in full swing, so you can pack your bags and fly to“the city between the seas” for an ultimate food adventure.

Indigo and Barco

Stay at the Indigo Hotel, a modern property located in Marina Costa Baja directly across from the Gulf of California, just 25 minutes from the stunning Balandra Beach, a protected flora and fauna area.

Once you arrive at this enchanting spot, Barco Restaurant, led by Chef Manuel Guzmán, will greet you with a delightful culinary experience.

First and second courses: Roasted Ceviche, Grilled Fish Fillet, and, for dessert, strawberries and cream.

You can complement your meal with a cold beer from Baja Brewing Company and finish with a Damiana Liqueur shot, a tangible symbol of Baja Sur's identity.

Pita's Tours

Of course, this end-of-summer trip should be enriched by exploring Balandra and Espiritu Santo Archipelago National Park, or any other tour or excursion. Don't hesitate to call Pita's Tours. A traditional, local company ready to show you the beauty and the best of La Paz, BCS. With them, you can discover the most exciting places inland and offshore.

Take your time, between meals and visits to restaurants, to plan a Downtown City Tour - La Paz offers you incredible places with astonishing history. Visit Todos Santos and El Triunfo Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns). All these communities will make your trip truly memorable.

Anzuelo

Another excellent choice is Anzuelo, located in Marina Cortez and run by Chef Francisco Martínez, at the end of the boardwalk-an ideal spot for dinner. Try each dish: stuffed clams, Zarandeado-style fish taco, scallop tiradito, and a sashimi tostada. Every bite was pure heaven.

Remember, La Paz, BCS, is offering you“from the garden to your table” dishes that use ingredients sourced from local farms, supporting the community and creating unique flavours. Also,“from the sea to the table”, thanks to La Paz's proximity to the Gulf of California. Reaching sustainability, supporting the local economy, and offering genuine experiences to their visitors.

Casamarte

Another downtown restaurant is Casamarte, run by South Californian Chef Héctor Palacios-an old, beautiful house facing the boardwalk.

It offers fresh, local seasonal products, signature mixology, and a selection of Mexican wines. Some must-try options for lunch or dinner are: fire-roasted clams, seafood rice, and Kahlúa cake.

Toto Frito

La Paz, BCS, might surprise you with an informal and charming restaurant, Toto Frito, by Chef Maho Hakoshima. Here, fish and oysters are sourced from a 100% sustainable local aquafarm, where you can enjoy various dishes featuring Totoaba (Mexican sea bass), red snapper, and oysters. Pair this delicacy with a local craft beer.

Toto Frito already has a branch in El Triunfo, a charming town with a rich mining and ranching history-schedule a tour to delight you like a sweet dessert.

Nemi

Nemi is another modern Mexican restaurant. Opened in 2019, it genuinely showcases the culinary richness of Mexico and La Paz, BCS.

Everything was curated by Chefs Alejandro Villagomez and Nelly Velasco, "We let the finest ingredients of each season be the cornerstone of our cuisine. The boundless richness of contemporary Mexican cooking nourishes our inspiration."Don't miss out on Wagyu beef cheek, grilled shrimps, and figs with honey and mascarpone - an authentic, indulgent dessert!

Quemadero

For more indulgent and delicious options for your gastronomic tour, you should add Quemadero, by Chef Pedro Abascal, to your list.

Ideally located right across from La Paz's Cathedral, Quemadero offers a mix of fresh seafood and land-based products, cooked over fire, grill, and embers.

Don't miss Quemadero-style clams, grilled octopus, pork shank with honey, and Chocolate lava cake.

DUM

This culinary journey should include more“salt and pepper,” which means visiting Todos Santos, an authentic Mexican Magical Town, and immersing yourselves in its culture, handicrafts, jewelry, and, of course, gastronomy. Here, DUM restaurant is a tasty option.

Chef and Maître Cuisinier of France Aurélien Legeay has created some summer specials: Grilled Marinated Octopus and Shrimp, "Sol Azul" Oysters, Hummus, Tzatziki, Babaganoush, Fish Rillette, Olives, Crudités, Fried Calamari, and Fish and Chips Sandwich.

Hambrusia

To conclude your visit to La Paz, BCS, stop by Hambrusia, a fantastic spot to enjoy a local beer and“water your mouth” with a“taco” that blends sea and land, Asian and Mexican flavours, all curated by Chef Eduardo Pino.

Don't be shy-try a Tostabeche (crispy tortilla topped with fish in vinegar marinade), Tripulpo (golden-fried beef tripe with octopus), or a classic grilled cheese bacon quesadilla.

After exploring all these places and flavors, you'll never forget why La Paz, BCS, is a genuine culinary paradise.

