CED Solutions, LLC Leads The Charge In Cybersecurity Training And Certification For Business And Government

Students of CED Solutions attending Certification trainng

Military required DoD 8570 and 8140 training through CED Solutions

CED Solutions has provided IT training to more than 50,000 students

CED Solutions serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, federal and state agencies, defense contractors, and active-duty military members.

- Richard RodgersBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cyber threats continue to escalate in scale, frequency, and complexity, CED Solutions, LLC, a premier provider of IT training and certifications, is reinforcing its position as a national leader in cybersecurity education for businesses, government agencies, and military personnel.With more than 25 years of experience and over 50,000 students trained, CED Solutions is equipping today's workforce with the essential tools to protect against data breaches, ransomware attacks, and nation-state threats. In an era where cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy over $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, the company's mission has never been more critical.“Cybersecurity is not just a technical concern - it's a national and economic security issue,” said Richard Rodgers, Director at CED Solutions.“We're proud to support organizations in building cyber-resilient teams through world-class training, live instruction, and certification paths aligned with DoD 8570/8140 requirements and NIST standards.”Proven Expertise, Trusted CertificationsCED Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of DoD-Approved and industry-recognized security certifications, including:CompTIA Security+, CySA+, CASP+Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)Cisco CCNA/CCNP SecurityMicrosoft Security Administrator & Azure CertificationsEach course includes live instructor-led training, hands-on labs, official courseware, and certification exam vouchers - with an Exam Pass Guarantee and free course re-sits for six months.A Partner to Business and GovernmentCED Solutions serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, federal and state agencies, defense contractors, and active-duty military members. Their programs are aligned with the evolving demands of the Zero Trust model, cloud security, and AI-driven SOC operations.As government agencies modernize infrastructure and businesses fortify digital supply chains, CED Solutions provides the critical training foundation to empower IT professionals to identify threats, secure networks, and remain compliant in a complex regulatory environment.Investing in the Cyber Workforce of TomorrowWith the cybersecurity talent gap exceeding 3.4 million professionals worldwide, CED Solutions is helping close the skills shortage through accelerated training, veteran-friendly programs, and flexible online and in-person learning formats.About CED Solutions, LLCCED Solutions is a leading provider of IT training programs for over two decades, delivering certifications that fuel career advancement and strengthen cyber defense for both the private and public sectors. Based in Atlanta, GA, CED Solutions is recognized for its excellence in training delivery, instructor expertise, and student success.For more information, visit or contact ... | (800) 611-1840

Richard Rodgers

CED Solutions, LLC

+1 800-611-1840

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.