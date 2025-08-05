Benelynk Continues To Grow As Market Leader With Promotion And Addition To Executive Team: Michel Martinez Joins As CTO

Michel Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of BeneLynk

- Michel Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of BeneLynkSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk , the nation's leading provider of social care solutions for managed care companies, is proud to announce two changes to the BeneLynk executive team. On July 28th, Michel Martinez joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Sean Libby, who has helmed the company from BeneLynk's launch in January of 2016, has added the title of Chief Executive Officer. Sean spoke about the excitement of adding Michel to the executive team.“Bringing Michel on board is an important step as we continue to scale our capabilities and refine our solutions to better serve our members and health plan partners,” said Sean Libby, BeneLynk's newly appointed CEO.“His experience and vision are exactly what we need to drive the next phase of our growth.”Martinez holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Florida International University and a master's degree in computer technology from Nova Southeastern University. He brings deep expertise in healthcare technology, with more than two decades of experience leading high-performing teams across software engineering, enterprise integrations, and business intelligence.“I'm excited for the opportunity to work alongside this talented team to bring fresh ideas that build on BeneLynk's already strong technology foundation,” said Martinez.“I have an extensive background in the kind of work that BeneLynk does, delivering social care solutions to members of government-sponsored health plans, so I recognize the strength of their solution. What BeneLynk has built is best-in-class technology and a relentless commitment to getting people the benefits they deserve. I can't wait to start helping to push the organization even further.”The addition of the Chief Executive Officer title to Sean Libby's position reflects the growth of BeneLynk as a national organization , now serving more than 24 million members across all 50 states. The company has thrived under his guidance for nearly a decade and is well-positioned to build on that success in the years ahead.About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

Keslie Crichton

BeneLynk

