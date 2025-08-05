Aurora Payments Partners With Iverticle To Power Integrated Payments In Bravapos

Aurora Payments

- John BadovinacLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payment technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with iVerticle, the developers behind the BravaPOS retail software platform. This collaboration brings Aurora's embedded payments platform, ARISE, into the BravaPOS ecosystem offering a seamless, integrated solution that enhances operational efficiency and unlocks new revenue potential for iVerticle and their merchants.“We're excited to welcome iVerticle and BravaPOS to our expanding partner network,” said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments.“Their modular approach helps merchants deploy customized solutions quickly, combining CRM, project management, payments, and financial reporting. iVerticle consistently delivers meaningful value to their customers.”Integrating ARISE with BravaPOS simplifies transactions, reduces manual reconciliation, speeds checkout, and ensures PCI compliance and security. Merchants benefit directly from improved operational efficiency and a comprehensive retail solution.“Working with Aurora has been a true collaboration,” said Joel Blouin, Business Systems Architect at iVerticle.“Their hands-on support and dedicated specialists made the integration smooth. Most importantly, they've enabled our merchants to cut processing costs and see faster, more predictable revenue.”As retailers increasingly expect integrated payments within their POS platforms, ARISE helps software companies like iVerticle meet those needs while creating consistent revenue from each transaction.For more information, visit:About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a united network of processing, technology, and payments solutions, supporting over 27,000 merchants and $12 billion in annual processing volume. Founded in 2005, Aurora has carved out leadership in several industries through its innovative products, exceptional service, and deep vertical expertise. The company's proprietary platform-ARISE-provides ISVs with fast, secure, and scalable Payments-as-a-Service capabilities, flexible APIs, real-time reporting, and rapid merchant onboarding. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Aurora Payments is backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial service investments.Learn more at .About iVerticleiVerticle develops BravaPOS, a comprehensive retail point-of-sale solution that streamlines operations for independent retailers. BravaPOS provides easy-to-use tools for inventory management, sales tracking, and customer engagement, enabling retailers to operate efficiently and stay competitive.Learn more at .

