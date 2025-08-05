Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maharashtra Government Transfers Five Bureaucrats

Maharashtra Government Transfers Five Bureaucrats


2025-08-05 12:15:22
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, in a minor reshuffle, transferred five bureaucrats.

Tukaram Mundhe (IAS: RR: 2005), Development Commissioner (Un-organised Labour), Mumbai, has been posted as Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Nitin Kashinath Patil (IAS: SCS: 2007), Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai, has been appointed as Special Commissioner, State Tax, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Abhay Mahajan (IAS: NON-SCS: 2007), Special Commissioner, State Tax, Maharashtra, Mumbai, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

Omkar Pawar (IAS:RR: 2022), Assistant Collector, Igatpuri Sub Division, Nashik, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.

Asha Afzal Khan Pathan (IAS:SCS: 9999), Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur, has been posted as Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur and in addition, Charge of Joint Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, Nagpur.

On July 17, in a major administrative reshuffle, the state government transferred 20 bureaucrats.

The government chose to do the reshuffle on the eve of the completion of the week's monsoon session of the state legislature.

MENAFN05082025000231011071ID1109888379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search