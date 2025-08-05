Conexus Launches CFO Advisory Services To Provide Fractional Financial Leadership For Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Conexus has supported clients with interim CFO leadership for years, rising demand has prompted the firm to formalize a team of over. These professionals bring a rare combination of, allowing them to deliver immediate value from day one.

Conexus Recruiting, a leading finance and accounting talent firm, announces the official launch of Conexus CFO Advisory.

"As companies scale, face operational complexity, or prepare for key milestones, strategic financial leadership becomes mission-critical," said Jill Primm , Partner at Conexus. "But not every business needs, or can afford, a full-time CFO. That's where our model comes in. We deliver experienced, often industry-specific CFOs to meet needs in three core areas: Strategic Planning & Decision Support, Operational & Cash Flow Optimization, and Capital Events & Transaction Readiness. "

Why It Matters: Strategic Impact with Technical Depth

Conexus CFOs aren't generalists, they're experts who combine finance leadership with hands-on capabilities in GAAP compliance, cost management, forecasting, ERP implementations, and M&A execution. Their backgrounds span industries such as SaaS, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, real estate , and private equity-backed companies .

Conexus CFO Advisory services include:



Fractional and Interim CFO Support

Strategic Planning & Financial Modeling

Budgeting, Forecasting & Cash Flow Optimization

Technical Accounting (GAAP, ASC 606, lease accounting)

M&A Due Diligence & Post-Close Integration General Accounting Oversight and Team Leadership

"Our CFOs are more than advisors-they're execution partners who step in, assess the situation, and deliver results," said Mike Kelly , Managing Partner at Conexus. "With over 500 professionals across Southern California focused on the Office of the CFO, we're uniquely positioned to support growing companies at scale."

About Conexus Recruiting

Conexus is a premier finance and accounting talent firm serving clients throughout Southern California. With a network of over 500 finance professionals and deep expertise in the Office of the CFO, Conexus has built a reputation for delivering top-tier talent and strategic solutions. The launch of Conexus CFO Advisory is a natural extension of its mission to provide clients with impactful financial leadership at every stage of growth.

