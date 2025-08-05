LVMH: Share Transactions Disclosure
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
| UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment
-
Share Transactions Disclosure- July 28th to August 1st 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment