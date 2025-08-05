Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 July 2025
|Total number of shares
|582,866,757
| Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|582,866,757
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|559,684,858
This disclosure is on VINCI web site
(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital)
Attachment
-
2025 07 31 ddv English version
