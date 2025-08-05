URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At July 31, 2025
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/07/2025
|143,258,416
|143,258,416
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €716,223,635
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
2. URW SE - 2025 07 31 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
