Los Angeles Rum Fest 2025: Set To Arrive

Los Angeles Rum Festival 2025 - Pop Up Version

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This next September 11th, the Los Angeles Rum Fest (POP UP-ROOFTOP VERSION) 2025, also known as the California Rum Fest SoCal Edition, will take place at The Haas Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

The 4th annual Los Angeles Rum Fest is set to offer an unparalleled experience, featuring over 30 distinguished, award-winning premium rum brands and approximately 80-100 unique rum expressions. Attendees will enjoy sipping top-tier premium rum against the breathtaking backdrop of the LA skyline, infused with the iconic Golden Coast sunset.

Learning and connecting

Alongside brand ambassadors of premium brands such as Barbancourt, Dos Maderas, Clément, Tanduay, and Worthy Park, the festival promises an intimate, relaxing, and educational experience that elevates the rum category through dynamics like expositions, talks, seminars, and much more.

“ Los Angeles Rum Fest is more than a tasting experience, it's an educational platform where the trade, rum aficionados, tiki cravers, and newcomers come to enrich their knowledge about a spirit that has made history in the lands of the rum second marketplace in the USA.”- Federico Hernández, TheRumLab , and Los Angeles Rum Fest founder and producer.

The 2024 edition, a glass of success

The LA Rum Fest 2024 successfully combined learning, networking, and fun, offering participants a memorable rum experience with more than 2000 poured rum samples from major international brands.

Some of the achievements are:

50 trade professionals participated.

7 media representatives covered the event.

75 VIP attendees (Rum Experts & Enthusiasts).

150 new customers (General Admission or Intro to Rum).

75+ rum expressions featured from top global brands.

18+ major international rum brands took part.

2,000+ rum samples were poured for attendees.

The 2025 edition is set to share an enhanced experience with the L.A. audience, including the new feature DaiquiríMania.

DaiquiríMania: Music, Rum and Cocktails

Los Angeles Rum Fest 2025 will bring something new to the table: the DaiquiríMania, a new program presented by REAL Ingredients, honoring creativity by reimaging Daiquirí classic cocktail recipes.

This brand-new initiative is designed for rum aficionados, cocktail drinkers, and music lovers to enjoy great beverages and unforgettable tunes.



California, a shining marketplace for rum

The United States has emerged as a pivotal force within the global rum industry. With a rich history dating back to the colonial era, when rum was the nation's most popular spirit, the country is now experiencing a spirited resurgence.

California, in particular, has become an epicenter for rum consumption. The state's diverse population and thriving cocktail culture have contributed to its status as one of the largest rum markets in the nation.

In fact, according to parkstreet, rum accounted for 7.4% of total spirits consumption in the U.S. in 2023, with California being the second state responsible for selling the most 9L cases of rum.

This growing demand has spurred increased interest in exploring different rum styles, production methods, and flavor profiles, making it an exciting time for both consumers and industry professionals.

That's why Los Angeles Rum Fest 2025 promises to be an immersive journey and an exceptional opportunity to sip, learn, and celebrate the world of Rum.

About TheRumLab

TheRumLab is a creative production agency specializing in the rum industry. Led by Federico J. Hernández, the company produces Puerto Rico's national rum festival, Taste of Rum, as well as the California Rum Festival, Chicago Rum Festival, New York Rum Festival, Texas Rum Fest, Spain Rum & Gin Expo, and the Miami Rum Congress.

TheRumLab events attract hundreds of guests, including beverage professionals, rum enthusiasts, tourists, and local consumers, further elevating the status of rum in the global spirits culture.

Federico Hernández

The Rum Lab by EmpresasFH

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.