Aircraft De-Icing Market Size Worth $1.59 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Aircraft De-Icing Market Worth?

In the last few years, the aircraft de-icing market has seen consistent growth. Its size, which is forecasted to increase from $1.26 billion in 2024 to $1.32 billion in 2025, will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors such as operations in cold climates, strict safety regulations, expansion of air travel, an increasing number of snowstorms, growth in air traffic, and an emphasis on operational efficiency have all contributed to the growth seen during the historic period.

The size of the aircraft de-icing market is predicted to steadily expand in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to be valued at $1.59 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include environmental regulations, incorporation of sensors and automation, expansion of airline fleets, the increased instances of severe weather phenomena, and global collaboration on standards. The forecast period is expected to witness significant trends such as progress in de-icing technologies, eco-friendly de-icing solutions, the incorporation of intelligent de-icing systems, rising demand for de-icing equipment in developing markets, and stricter regulatory standards.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aircraft De-Icing Market?

The aircraft de-icing market is projected to grow due to the escalating demand for air travel. Air travel is characterized by the transportation of passengers via flights to their chosen locations. The de-icing of aircraft is essential to ensure the safety of passengers and crew by eliminating ice and snow on the aircraft. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized United Nations agency based in Canada, stated in February 2023 that the presence of ice on an aircraft's wings can decrease the wing lift by 30% and increase the drag by 40% leading to negative consequences. Moreover, there was a 47% surge in the number of air passengers in 2022 compared to 2021. Consequently, the rising demand for air travel is propelling the expansion of the aircraft de-icing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aircraft De-Icing Market?

Major players in the Aircraft De-Icing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. B/E Aerospace Inc.

. BASF SE

. General Atomic Technologies

. Global Ground Support LLC

. John Bean Technologies Corporation

. SDI Aviation Limited

. Dow Inc.

. Collins Aerospace

. Vestergaard Company A/S

. Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aircraft De-Icing Sector?

The emergence of product innovation is a principal trend that's capturing attention in the aircraft de-icing market. Many large-scale businesses in this market are creating superior products through the use of innovative methods and techniques, aiming to consolidate their market standings. For example, in October 2023, CAV Systems Ltd., a company based in the UK that offers fluid-based ice protection systems, introduced TKS 406 BIO. This specially formulated fluid is tailored for use in CAV's TKS in-flight anti-ice and de-ice protection system. It also boasts of biodegradability and non-corrosiveness. Positioned at the aircraft's leading edges, the fluid is dispensed from laser-drilled titanium panels. Interacting with supercooled water in the clouds, the mixture does not adhere to the frame due to aerodynamic forces that sweep it off.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aircraft De-Icing Market Share ?

The aircraft de-icing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: De-Icing Trucks, Sweepers, Other Equipment

2) By Fluid Type: Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV

3) By End User: Commercial, Military, Other Users

Subsegments:

1) By De-Icing Trucks: Type I De-Icing Trucks, Type IV Anti-Icing Trucks

2) By Sweepers: Broom Sweepers, Vacuum Sweepers

3) By Other Equipment: De-Icing Pads, Heated Mats, Anti-Icing Fluid Dispensing Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aircraft De-Icing Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aircraft de-icing. It is projected to experience continued growth. The Aircraft De-Icing Global Market Report 2025 evaluates the market across several regions, including: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

