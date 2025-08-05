LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L ) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.
Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit .
