Rxsight, Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - RXST
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RXST ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RxSight reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 9, 2025. The Company reported declines in key metrics including sales of Light Delivery Devices ("LDD") along with a decline in total revenue across the organization. The Company also lowered its guidance for its full year financial performance, blaming the change in part on "adoption challenges" that have caused an "LDD stall." Based on its financial performance, shares of RxSight fell by just under 38% on the same day.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
