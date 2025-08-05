CRB Expands Executive Leadership Team, Realigns U.S. Operations To Power Client Solutions, Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas City, Mo., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a global leader in technical design, construction, and consulting services for the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced a bold evolution of its executive leadership structure and a strategic realignment of its U.S. operations. These changes represent a significant milestone under the leadership of President and CEO Vahid Ownjazayeri and position CRB to scale responsibly, drive innovation, and deliver lasting value in an increasingly complex market.

The enhanced structure includes the addition of three new C-level roles – a Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Client Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer – and a realignment of the company's U.S. geographic regions. Together, these moves sharpen CRB's strategic focus, enable the company to support large, enterprise-level client investments, and increase its agility on fast-paced projects.

“For more than 40 years, CRB has led the industry not only through technical excellence but by redefining how work gets done in our sector and supporting clients in their drive toward more successful and effective program delivery,” said Ownjazayeri.“Our people and our clients are at the heart of everything we do. These changes are about honoring that commitment – empowering our teams, scaling our capabilities, staying nimble in how we deliver, and strengthening our connections between our talented thought leaders and the clients we serve.”

Structuring for Scalable, Client-centered Growth

By expanding its executive leadership team, CRB is deepening its leadership capacity to serve clients across a wide range of project needs:

Lee Emel , formerly Interim President & CEO, steps into the role of Chief Innovation Officer . He will scale CRB's consulting, operational readiness (CQV), sustainability, and procurement services while advancing capabilities in emerging technologies focused on accelerated project delivery.

“Lee's entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of our business make him the right person to lead CRB's innovation agenda,” said Ownjazayeri.“He will ensure we're not just adapting to change but leading it-bringing transformative thinking to every aspect of how we deliver value.”

Shannah Falcone becomes CRB's first Chief Client Officer , bringing over two decades of experience building and strengthening client relationships. She will lead the integration of client strategy, business development, and marketing to amplify CRB's external presence and deepen strategic partnerships.

“Shannah knows our clients, understands their challenges, and has built trust that's invaluable,” said Ownjazayeri.“Her leadership will ensure our client strategy is front and center, our message is consistent inside and out, and we keep winning the work that drives our growth.”

Eric Unrau takes on the role of Chief Strategy Officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience across project delivery, international operations, and client development. He will lead CRB's long-term roadmap, M&A strategy, and international expansion, particularly in Europe and Canada. Former Northeast RVP Daniel Lachapelle will join Unrau's Strategy team and lead CRB's expansion in Canada, a strategic growth market.

“Eric brings big-picture thinking combined with practical, grounded experience,” said Ownjazayeri.“He'll define where we're going, how we'll get there, and ensure our strategy supports sustainable, profitable growth for the long term.”

In addition to these appointments, Ownjazayeri has named Matt Khair as Chief of Staff to manage the CEO's office and the day-to-day operations of the Executive Team.

“Matt has built a strong internal and external reputation as a trusted partner that helps drive results through projects and businesses,” said Ownjazayeri.“His ability to keep teams connected and facilitate communication is critical to a high-performing team's ability to move quickly and effectively in a complex and ambiguous environment.”

Lee, Shannah, Eric, and Matt join a stable and proven executive team: Sam Kitchell, Chief Operating Officer; Ken Olson, Chief Financial Officer; Danielle David, Chief People Officer; Chris Walker, Chief Legal Officer; and Daniel Backman, Senior Vice President.

Regional Realignment to Strengthen Local Expertise and Speed

In tandem with the executive changes, CRB is realigning its U.S. regional structure to enhance collaboration, balance resources, and accelerate client delivery. Effective immediately, the company will move from five U.S. geographic regions to four, in addition to CRB's national Food & Beverage business unit led by Tom Rychlewski:



West Region – Denver, Bay Area, Orange County, and San Diego offices, led by Regional Vice President Lindsay Kenney;

Central Region – Omaha, Dallas, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Kalamazoo offices, led by Senior Vice President Daniel Backman;

Southeast Region – Raleigh, Atlanta and Jacksonville offices, led by Regional Vice President Addie Anderson. Northeast Region – Philadelphia, Boston, Bridgewater (N.J.) and Rockville (Md.), led on an interim basis by Matt Khair while a search is underway for a permanent RVP.

“Our clients expect us to show up with deep local knowledge and the ability to mobilize quickly across geographies,” Ownjazayeri said.“This new structure is about seamlessly matching the right expertise to the right projects-wherever they are.”

CRB's changes come at a time of significant opportunity in its core markets. Major life sciences companies – including AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson – have pledged more than $300 billion in U.S.-based investment over the next five years, driving unprecedented demand for expertise and innovation. A recent Deloitte survey shows that 68% of life sciences executives expect revenue growth in 2025, with 57% forecasting margin expansion. Meanwhile, 83% of food and beverage companies report continued revenue gains, even amid persistent margin and supply chain challenges, according to a Citrin Cooperman report.

CRB's updated leadership structure is a direct response to these dynamics, ensuring the company can scale up or down with precision and agility while maintaining its entrepreneurial culture, deep technical expertise, and client-first mindset.

“We're doubling down on what makes us different: visionary leadership, an unwavering commitment to our clients and people, and the ability to scale with purpose,” said Ownjazayeri.“This is the next chapter of CRB's story, and it's one rooted in bold thinking, responsible growth, and lasting impact.”

