ARKO Corp. Opens New Handy Mart Store In Kinston, NC With New Fas Craves Food Concept

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, proudly announces the opening of its new Handy Mart location in Kinston, North Carolina, located at 2227 Highway 11N, featuring its new fas craves branding and menu offering. This site is a New-to-Industry (NTI) build and is among the first to feature ARKO's innovative food-forward concept, fas craves.

This new store is centered around a crave-worthy menu of hot and cold grab-n-go items designed for today's busy consumer. Whether it's a quick breakfast, a convenient lunch, or an afternoon snack, fas craves offers delicious, satisfying options throughout the day.

The fas craves menu includes Hot and Cold Grab-n-Go, Roller Grill, Bakery, and expanded Dispensed Beverages, with standout items like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson® chicken sandwiches, and Pub burgers. Beverage choices include nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush, and Café Tango frozen coffee.

“This new to industry store opening and continued rollout of fas craves represent our commitment to transforming the convenience experience,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO at ARKO Corp.“We are excited to bring this food-first concept to the Kinston community, where we're offering not just convenience, but quality and innovation.”

The Kinston store officially opened its doors on July 31, 2025, with a grand opening celebration planned for September 17–30. The store's modern layout includes customer-driven design features such as digital menu boards, a contemporary interior, and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

To celebrate the opening, customers can enjoy exclusive fas craves food deals, including two Ultimate Chicken Tenders and a small side of potato wedges for just $4.99, and any fountain drink, tea, or lemonade for only 99 cents.

This NTI build marks a continued expansion of the fas craves concept, allowing more communities to enjoy a reimagined convenience experience focused on bold flavors and modern convenience.

While enjoying the new delicious food and beverage menu, customers can also take advantage of the exciting Fueling America's Future promotion-saving up to $2 off per gallon of gas by enrolling in the fas REWARDS® loyalty program, purchasing participating products, and entering their phone number at the pump to watch the savings add up!









About ARKO Corp .

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: . To learn more about ARKO, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company's expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“accretive,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“guidance,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; the success of the Company's transformation plan, including the dealerization of retail stores; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings.

Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

