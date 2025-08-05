Bull-Fighting Pup And Cat With Taste For Tech: Meet Nationwide's Annual Hambone Award® Finalists

Voting for the most unusual pet insurance claim runs Aug 5-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every pet has a story-and sometimes, those stories are downright unbelievable. Nationwide® Pet Insurance is proud to present the 17th annual Hambone Award® celebrating the unexpected, the unusual, and downright outrageous events that lead to surprise veterinary visits-demonstrating how pet insurance plays an important role in protecting and caring for our furry friends.

The Hambone Award was originally named after a Nationwide-insured dog who got stuck in a refrigerator and ate an entire holiday ham while waiting to be discovered. The dog was eventually found, with a licked-clean ham bone and a mild case of hypothermia.

This year's class of nominees braved everything from groundhog run-ins and bug buffets to bull brawls-while others snacked on flower bouquets, tech gadgets, and even a taxidermy reptile. Voting for this year's most unusual pet insurance claim is underway now through Aug. 12, 2025, at petinsurance/hamboneaward . Results will be shared on August 19, 2024.

Meet the 2025 Hambone Award finalists

Ziya , a Belgian Malinois from California, found himself in the middle of a real-life bull fight (minus the red cape) on a foggy Bay Area morning. He bravely leapt in to protect his human companions from a loose angry bull, leading to a kick to the jaw, dislodging a tooth. Thanks to expert veterinary care, Ziya made a full recovery-and now hopes walks will avoid unexpected cattle guests.

Wash , a mixed-breed dog from Tennessee, couldn't resist the cicadas that emerged in his yard one summer. His crunchy bug binge led to a smelly situation and a sudden loss of appetite. A veterinary visit and switch to a more bland diet later, Wash made a full recovery-and is working on sticking to more conventional snacks.

Salem , a shorthair cat from New York, was suspected of swallowing an AirPod that mysteriously vanished. After musical tests, a wild goose chase with Find My iPhone, and two veterinary visits, the mystery remains unsolved. No AirPod was ever found, but Salem walked away healthy and ready to rock.

Ozi , a Yorkie from California, took channel surfing to a new extreme by chewing the TV remote control to bits while his humans were away. When one battery turned up mangled and the other went missing, a panicked trip to the emergency vet followed. Thankfully, both batteries were later found (under the couch!), and Ozi made a full recovery-though he's now banned from binge-watching unsupervised.

Maddie , a Bulldog in Virginia, mysteriously fell ill-until she began spitting up strange objects that looked like bones. The culprit? A preserved alligator that had vanished from the house. Nationwide's VetHelpline® warned of potential toxic chemicals in taxidermy, prompting an urgent veterinary visit. Maddie made a full recovery and the family now keeps exotic décor out of paws' reach.

Hazel , a Dane-St. Bernard mix-breed from New Jersey, had been eyeing a mysterious hole in the yard for days. When she finally pounced, it turned out to be a groundhog's front door. A trail of tiny blood spots later revealed a bite on her paw. Fortunately, Hazel bounced back quickly.

Foxtrot , a Great Dane in Texas, stole a full turkey leg straight from the tongs in her owner's hands the day after Thanksgiving-and swallowed it whole. Though she seemed fine, a call to Nationwide's VetHelpline® confirmed the bone needed to be removed. Thanks to swift action, Foxtrot made a full recovery and now keeps her kitchen heists to a minimum.

Duke , a lab-mix from Ohio, was staying with his favorite dog sitter when he swallowed an entire spatula head after licking off some peanut butter. This didn't stop him from continuing to play and having a good time. Nationwide's VetHelpline® advised his pet parents to get him to a veterinary practice for x-rays, which revealed the utensil in his stomach, leading to an endoscopy. Soon he was back to his usual self-now sticking to peanut butter without the hardware.

Boone , a Golden Retriever in New Jersey, snatched a hot piece of grilled chicken and immediately began choking on the bone-while also suffering burns to his mouth. Thanks to his pet parent's quick reflexes and a visit to the veterinarian, Boone made a full recovery from his BBQ blunder.

Bella , a Havanese pup from Illinois, turned a simple bouquet into a floral fiasco. After sampling the colorful arrangement, she ended up covered in green, blue, and yellow pollen- with a very upset stomach. A veterinary visit (and a photo of the flowers) helped ensure her recovery.

All nominated pets have made full recoveries and received reimbursements for eligible veterinary expenses from Nationwide® pet insurance. For full stories, photos of the nominees, and to cast your vote between August 5-12, 2025, visit petinsurance/hamboneaward

"Pets always find new ways to surprise us! The Hambone Award shines a light on those unpredictable moments and the amazing teams who help pets recover," said Dr. Emily M. Tincher , Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide. "We're proud to support the pet families and veterinary teams who turn these unexpected adventures into stories of recovery and relief."

The grand prize winner will receive the coveted Hambone Award trophy and a Petco gift card. Two runners-up will also receive Petco gift cards.

