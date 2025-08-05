WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Taps Electrolit As Official Hydration Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for her relentless intensity, fierce competitive edge, and as "The Tiger" on court, Sabalenka continues to serve unstoppable momentum in her rise through the ranks, and staying hydrated is a key part of her training and recovery routine.

"Every match comes down to the little things. How you recover between points, how you handle the heat, how you show up in the final set – it's all a game of margins," said Sabalenka. "Electrolit has been a long-time part of my routine because it keeps me ready. In tournaments, yes. But also through all the hours of training and travel that no one sees. At this level, proper hydration is the difference between reacting late or reading the play in time."

The collaboration will feature Sabalenka in a national Electrolit campaign, with brand integration across her tournament appearances and social media, building on how she already incorporates Electrolit into her competitive lifestyle.

With three Grand Slam singles titles under her belt and a milestone French Open final appearance following a breakthrough semifinal win, Electrolit will fuel Aryna Sabalenka both on the court and through every moment of training and preparation off it, as the Belarusian tennis pro continues her rise to new heights.

With this new partnership, Electrolit adds another elite name to its growing roster of world-class athletes, further cementing its reputation as the go-to hydration source for high performers everywhere.

Electrolit is available at major retailers, including Kroger, Sam's Club, HEB, 7-Eleven, and Costco, as well as online through Amazon, to support active lifestyles of all shapes and sizes, from work to play to sports. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">electrolit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Electrolit

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit has since become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a hydrating beverage to replenish vital electrolytes. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride and sodium lactate plus glucose for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Learn more at .

Media contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit