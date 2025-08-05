Major Momentum In Medtech: MTEC Launches Academic Advisory Council To Supercharge Academia's Role In Military Medical Innovation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Too many promising medical discoveries in university labs never make it to the battlefield, bedside, or beyond. To help address this gap, the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) has launched the MTEC Academic Advisory Council (MAAC)-a new initiative to accelerate academic research into lifesaving solutions for warfighters and veterans.

"The intersection of academic research and military medicine is where some of the most transformative breakthroughs can happen-yet many of those ideas never leave the lab," said Dr. Erin Rothwell, Chair of MAAC. "MAAC will help ensure that the best ideas don't get stuck-they move forward, fast, to improve outcomes for our warfighters and their families."

The Council brings together top academic leaders to align scientific innovation with operational military needs. Founding members include Dr. Erin Rothwell (Chair), Dr. Sofia Matta (Vice Chair), Dr. Vik Bebarta, and Dr. Ron Poropatich.

"MTEC is transforming the future of military and civilian medicine by accelerating lifesaving innovation-from the battlefield through field-expedient care, to bedside and beyond," said Dr. Sofia Matta, Vice Chair of MAAC. "Through the MAAC, we are building a powerful ecosystem of academic thought leaders and operational collaborators to translate research into real-world solutions that support warfighter readiness, resilience, and recovery."

"Academic institutions bring the scientific rigor, fresh perspectives, and translational research that defense medical innovation demands. The MTEC Academic Advisory Council creates a powerful platform to align that innovation with the real-world needs of service members, veterans, and military families," said Dr. Vik Bebarta. "I'm proud to help shape a future where academia plays a central role in advancing military health and readiness."

MTEC's unique infrastructure-especially its flexible Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the U.S. Department of Defense-enables it to accelerate development across a wide range of mission-critical focus areas, including combat casualty care, operational medicine, infectious disease, and regenerative medicine.

With nearly 100 academic institutions in its network, MTEC is unlocking research by connecting it to deployment pathways and funding mechanisms.

"This initiative reinforces MTEC's commitment to a full-spectrum, end-to-end approach," said Dr. Ron Poropatich. "By engaging academic minds early and often, we can better connect discovery to deployment."

To learn more or get involved with MAAC, visit or contact [email protected] .

ABOUT MTEC

MTEC is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that accelerates medical solutions for military and civilian use. In partnership with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), MTEC connects academia, industry, and government to deliver innovation to those who serve.

