Student Success Nonprofit One Million Degrees Taps Community College Leader As Next CEO

Dr. Aarti Dhupelia joins fast-growing Chicago-based nonprofit as demand for its research-backed student support accelerates nationwide

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Million Degrees (OMD), which has pioneered a comprehensive approach to boosting completion rates for community college students, today announced the appointment of Dr. Aarti Dhupelia as its new chief executive officer. Dr. Dhupelia was chosen through an extensive national search by OMD's Board of Directors, with the assistance of leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates.

Dr. Dhupelia brings nearly two decades of experience building programs that improve access, completion and economic mobility for historically underserved students. She currently serves as executive vice chancellor and chief student experience officer for City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), where she oversees enrollment, holistic student support, and transfer and career services for more than 73,000 students across seven colleges.

"For too long, community college students have been overlooked and underestimated despite their profound educational achievements and outsized contributions to the economy," said Dr. Dhupelia. "I first learned about One Million Degrees more than 15 years ago, and since that time I have been consistently impressed by the impact of this model. I'm honored to join an organization that, in the years since, has not only transformed the lives of students, but has shaped the way we support the needs and aspirations of college students nationwide."

One Million Degrees partners with community colleges, states, and employers to provide wraparound support-from academic coaching to financial assistance and even career services -to help students finish their degree or certificate. According to a randomized control trial from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab, OMD scholars were 73% more likely to earn a degree within three years and move directly into the workforce or continue at a four-year institution.

What began as a single-campus pilot at one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago has evolved into a transformative, systemwide City Colleges partnership as well as a foundation for regional and national OMD growth. CCC launched a systemwide OMD expansion in 2022 that now automatically enrolls eligible students across multiple campuses into the program.

Today, more than 2,000 students annually benefit from the OMD program-a reflection of the organization's deepening impact and a significant milestone in the expansion of this evidence-based model. Through partnerships with Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and William Rainey Harper College, the program has expanded its evidence-based, holistic student support model beyond Chicago, extending its reach to both urban and suburban institutions.

"Aarti's experience as a systems builder makes her the right choice for an organization experiencing this sort of demand and growth," said Andrew Beideman, co-chair of the One Million Degrees board of directors and chief strategy officer at the Pritzker Traubert Foundation. "Aarti's track record of scaling programs and building partnerships will allow even more students to benefit from a model that not only improves individual student outcomes but makes a powerful impact in strengthening communities through a stronger local economy and regional workforce."

Dr. Dhupelia joins the organization during a critical phase of growth. In April 2025, OMD was tapped for a statewide partnership with the University of Illinois System. Also this year, the organization announced a national partnership with Complete College America to deliver its coaching and career-preparation model to additional states. Dr. Dhupelia succeeds Aneesh Sohoni, who served as CEO of One Million Degrees until March 2025 before joining Teach for America as CEO.

"One Million Degrees is a longstanding and invaluable partner to City Colleges as we support our students' success and OMD is gaining a wonderful new leader in Dr. Aarti Dhupelia," said Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago. "We deeply appreciate Aarti's leadership of City College's Office of Student Experience over the last two years. She guided a dynamic team that has helped to significantly expand our student supports, continue our strong enrollment gains, enhance the first-year student experience, and pioneer a new transfer strategy, among other efforts. Fortunately, in this new role, Aarti is not going far, and we will continue to work with her and the OMD team to fully support City Colleges students on their path to college and career success."

A veteran college and K-12 school administrator, Dr. Dhupelia previously served as chief officer for college and career success at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversaw college and career readiness programming as well as wraparound student services.

She also served for nearly eight years as vice president for undergraduate education and founding dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University (NLU), where she led the start-up and rapid scaling of a new bachelor's degree experience designed to offer affordable, accessible, and career-focused education. Under her leadership, the college grew to serve nearly 4,000 students annually, including first-time college-goers, community college transfers and returning adults.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a B.A. from Northwestern University, and a Doctorate in higher education leadership from National Louis University, with a research focus on supporting the success of community college transfer students.

About One Million Degrees: One Million Degrees (OMD) is a Chicago-based higher education nonprofit dedicated to accelerating community college students' progress on pathways to economic mobility. Through a research-proven model combining intensive coaching, career readiness, and financial support, OMD has helped thousands of students persist, graduate, and launch their careers with a foundation for long-term success. Learn more at .

SOURCE One Million Degrees

