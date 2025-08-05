Breaking Barriers: Procuretech Leaders Summit 2025 To Spotlight Women Transforming The Procurement Industry

Techsommet

- Pia Kleiber AM MAIN, FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procurement continues to play a critical role in driving business transformation, yet women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership across this vital function. At the ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025, taking place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Frankfurt, the agenda takes a bold step toward addressing this imbalance with a dedicated leadership panel:“Women in Procurement: Celebrating Excellence & Impact.”While industries across the board are prioritizing diversity, procurement still faces a stark leadership gap. Despite their proven impact, women remain underrepresented in strategic procurement roles. This high-impact session aims to highlight the stories, achievements, and insights of women who are not just navigating the system but actively reshaping it.Panel Details:Moderator:Pia Kleiber, Founder & CEO, VerhandlungssachePanelists:- Judith Meumann, Head of Procurement, Selas-Linde GmbH- Visnja Zivanovic, Head of Procurement, Nomad Foods- Eva Tzokova, EMEA Procurement Director, JLLWhat to Expect:The 30-minute session will explore:- The underrepresentation of women in procurement leadership- Personal leadership journeys and defining career moments- Challenges faced and overcome in male-dominated environments- Building inclusive cultures and mentorship-driven ecosystems- The power of female leadership in driving innovation, ESG, and transformation- Practical advice for the next generation of women entering procurement“This session is about raising visibility, celebrating excellence, and creating a path forward where more women can lead, innovate, and thrive.”A Platform for ChangeThis panel is more than a conversation, it's part of a broader movement. The summit's goal is to spark dialogue, inspire leadership, and ensure procurement becomes more representative, diverse, and inclusive.About the Event:The ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 is a premier gathering of procurement executives, innovators, and thought leaders, with 10+ sessions ranging from keynote addresses and case studies to panel discussions and networking opportunities. The event is designed to explore the technologies, talent, and transformation reshaping the future of procurement.Date: 18 September 2025Venue: Leonardo Royal Hotel, Frankfurt, GermanyEvent Page:Registration:We're proud to be supported by leading procurement technology partners driving innovation in sourcing, automation, and sustainability.Gold Sponsors:Matchory – Enabling smarter, faster sourcing through AI-powered supplier discoveryVertice – Optimizing SaaS procurement for greater cost control and visibilitySilver Sponsor:SupplyOn – Enhancing supply chain collaboration and ESG transparency in procurementJoin us in Frankfurt to celebrate women in procurement, connect with industry leaders, and help shape a more inclusive and impactful future for the profession.

