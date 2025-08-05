Children's Harbor Appoints Emmanuella Jean-Jacques To Board Of Directors

New Board Member, Emmanuella Jean-Jacques

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Harbor, which provides safe housing, trauma-informed care, and life skills programs for teens who have endured abuse, neglect, or have aged out of the foster care system at its two campuses in Broward County, welcomes Emmanuella Jean-Jacques to its Board of Directors. With a strong background in data privacy, incident response, and regulatory compliance, Emmanuella's legal expertise will support the organization's mission of providing guidance, stability, and opportunity to teenagers transitioning to independence.

With a Juris Doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and dual bar admissions in Florida and Illinois, her addition will strengthen the Board's ability to uphold its fiduciary responsibilities. Particularly, her experience and knowledge will apply to the duties of care, loyalty, and obedience that are essential to Children's Harbor's mission and governance.

“I always had an interest in advocacy for the youth, in particular youth in foster care,” said Emmanuella Jean-Jacques.“My time serving as a board member for Children's Harbor will grant me an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on a cause that matters to me.”

Throughout Emmanuella's career, she has combined legal acumen with a strong sense of civic responsibility. She actively contributes her time to organizations such as Feeding South Florida, the Florida Baptist Convention, and Florida Healthy Start. Additionally, Emmanuella engages with emerging leaders and professional networks through groups like Emerge Broward and FTL Gals. Her commitment to service, combined with a deep understanding of privacy law and ethical governance, makes her a thoughtful and values-driven contributor to Children's Harbor. Emmanuella's passion for community impact will help further the organization's mission to provide safe shelter for youth transitioning out of foster care.

“We are honored to welcome Emmanuella Jean-Jacques to Children's Harbor's Board of Directors,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor.“Her legal expertise and dedication to community service are tremendous assets to our mission. Welcome to the Board, Emmanuella–we're excited to have you join us in creating brighter futures for the youth and families we serve.”

Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. Children's Harbor warmly welcomes Emmanuella Jean-Jacques to its Board of Directors, where her skills and experience will strengthen its ability to support more teens and families on their path to healing and success.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and how you can get involved or support, please visit childrensharbor or call (954) 252- 3072.

Gianna Picard

Khanna Connections

+1 5083203183

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.