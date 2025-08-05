Punjab Asks Centre To Shelve SYL Canal Issue Haryana Informs 'Talks Are Positive'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) In the run-up to the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Centre to duly utilise the water of the Chenab river to resolve the long-pending water dispute with Haryana by shelving the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Taking part in deliberations at a meeting called by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil over the issue of the SYL canal amidst the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Mann said at the last meeting on July 9 the Union government informed that the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan has been suspended, which“opens up a major opportunity for India to utilise water from the Chenab, one of the western rivers earlier given to Pakistan under the treaty”.

He said the Centre should now divert Chenab's water to Indian dams like Ranjit Sagar, Pong, or Bhakra, adding that to carry this extra water, new canals and infrastructure would be required, which would be built in Punjab.

The SYL canal has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana since the 1980s. After the meeting, Haryana CM told the media that a meeting was also held on July 9 in which“a very positive discussion took place.”

“This time also a step forward has also been taken, and the discussion was held in a positive atmosphere,” he said.

Saini said a positive reply would be given in the Supreme Court on August 13.

“We are confident that a better solution to this issue will be found.”

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said the Indus Treaty“is a secondary issue in which Rajasthan will also get water.”

However, his Punjab counterpart Mann told the media the canals and infrastructure could be first used to meet the needs of Punjab, and after the state's requirements are met, the water can be supplied to Haryana and Rajasthan through the same canal system.”

He said using the Chenab water will reduce Punjab's dependence on groundwater, revive surface irrigation and support the farming community, which is the backbone of the state's economy, besides saving the groundwater of the state for future generations.

CM Mann said Punjab, which is currently facing groundwater depletion, must be prioritised in any future strategies for the usage, diversion, or allocation of these river waters.

He pleaded that the waters of the western rivers should be allocated to Punjab on priority, adding that new storage dams upstream of the existing Bhakra and Pong dams in Himachal Pradesh should be constructed, which would significantly enhance the storage and regulation of western river waters.

Batting for shelving of the SYL canal issue, the Chief Minister unequivocally said the Sarda Yamuna link for transfer of surplus Sarda water to the Yamuna river and diversion of the Chenab water to the Beas through Rohtang tunnel should be done to eliminate the need for the SYL canal.

He said the long-conceived project of the Sharda-Yamuna Link should be taken up on priority, and surplus water should be transferred to the Yamuna at a suitable location.

Mann said the additional water available could offset the balance water requirement of the state of Haryana from the Ravi-Beas system, apart from addressing the ever-growing drinking water requirement of the capital city of Delhi and the availability of the Yamuna to Rajasthan.

CM Mann said under the aforesaid eventuality again the issue of construction of the SYL canal could be shelved and put to rest forever. Batting for the Yamuna Satluj Link (YSL) canal, he said the pact of May 12, 1994, of allocation of the Yamuna waters to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan is to be reviewed after 2025.

CM Mann said Punjab should be included as a partner state of the Yamuna waters allocations, and 60 per cent surplus waters of the Yamuna should be considered for the state while apportioning the Yamuna waters.