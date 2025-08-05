THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY ELECTS COURTNEY E. BURKE AS BOARD MEMBER

New Director Brings a Career of Leadership in Healthcare Policy and Disability Advocacy

HARRIS, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) today announced that Courtney E. Burke has been unanimously elected to its Board of Directors , effective July 30, 2025.

Burke brings over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare and public service to TCFD. She is currently a Senior Managing Director at Ankura, following its acquisition of Sachs Policy Group in early 2025. Her distinguished career has included leadership roles such as Chief Operating and Innovation Officer at the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS), Chief Strategy Officer at Albany Med Health System, Deputy Secretary for Health for New York State, and Commissioner of the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

Burke also serves as a Senior Fellow in Healthcare Policy at the Rockefeller Institute of Government and currently sits on the Boards of the State University of New York (SUNY), the New York State Health Foundation, and the Center for Technology in Government's Global Advisory Board. She also serves as Chair of New York State's Autism Spectrum Advisory Board. Her work has had a far-reaching impact across Medicaid reform, healthcare equity, community-based disability supports, and system-wide strategic planning.

"I am thrilled to welcome Courtney to the Board," said Edward C. Sweeney, TCFD Board Chair. "Her expertise and experience in Albany and knowledge of the community we serve is a perfect fit as we continue our groundbreaking work at The Center, at our new Children's Specialty Hospital, and in the new Transitional Living Community we are now designing and will open in 2027."

"We are excited and honored to welcome Courtney Burke to our Board of Directors," added Dr. Theresa Hamlin, TCFD President and CEO. "Courtney's deep knowledge of healthcare and disability policy, combined with her unwavering commitment to individuals with complex needs, will be an extraordinary asset to our mission. Her leadership as a former Commissioner of OPWDD and New York State Deputy Secretary for Health, has shaped the field, and we are thrilled to have her guidance as we grow our impact and advance our work."

"I am thrilled to join the Board of The Center for Discovery," said Courtney Burke. "For many years I have watched with admiration The Center's deep commitment to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the most innovative and progressive ways possible and look forward to continuing to support those efforts as a member of the board."

Burke joins a distinguished and internationally recognized Board of Directors at The Center for Discovery, which includes: Edward C. Sweeney, Board Chair/NRS, Inc.; Ellen Alemany, Vice Chair/Former First Citizens; Eileen Naughton, Treasurer/Former Google; Michael Dubilier, Secretary/Dubilier & Company; Nelly Bly-Arougheti, Director/Author/Editor; Mimi Clarke Corcoran, Director/Former Child Mind Institute; Lon Dolber, Director/Former American Portfolios; Kevin Fee, Director/Castlerock Asset Management; Joel S. Forman, Esq., Director/Akerman LLP; Ari Greenburg, Director/WME; Brian Harper, Director/11 North/Former Autism Speaks; Donald W. Landry, Director/NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Aidan Quinn, Director/Actor; Kim Raisler, Director/Levine, Plotkin, & Menin, LLP; Veronica Sullivan, Director/NBCUniversal; George Todd, MD, Director/Mount Sinai; and Allison Vella, Director, Saint David's School.

For more information about The Center for Discovery, please contact Michael Rosen, Executive Vice President of Development, Marketing, and Strategic Communications, at [email protected] .

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare, education, and residential services for over 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties, and autism spectrum disorders. Located just 90 miles northwest of New York City in Sullivan County, NY, TCFD was named a Center of Excellence in 2016 and continues to pioneer new models of care that are replicable nationwide. Situated on 1,500 acres, The Center includes school campuses, residences, cutting-edge medical and research facilities, biodynamic and organic farmland, and meaningful employment opportunities. TCFD is focused on unlocking the potential of every individual it serves. For more, visit .

