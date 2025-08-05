NG Vascular Announces Minimally Invasive Fibroid Treatment

UFE is performed by an interventional radiologist who guides a catheter through the uterine arteries, then injects embolic agents (tiny particles) to block blood flow to the fibroids, thereby shrinking the fibroids and alleviating symptoms.

Dr. Golewale of NG Vascular suggests UFE may be a better option for women with fibroids compared with hysterectomy or myomectomy.

- Dr. Nazar GolewaleCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Many women with uterine fibroids suffer from heavy, prolonged menstrual periods, abdominal pain and pain during intercourse. Quality of life can also be severely impacted by fibroids, forcing women to take extra precautions to prevent“accidents” caused by excessive bleeding.Surgical hysterectomy remains the most common treatment for fibroids. However, 75% of hysterectomies performed to treat fibroids are unnecessary, according to Dr. Nazar Golewale of NG Vascular .“Uterine fibroids can now be effectively treated without surgery, and without removing the uterus” Dr. Golewale says.“There is significant clinical data supporting the minimally invasive uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) procedure . There is far less risk compared with surgery, a much shorter recovery period and no surgical scar with UFE.”Dr. Golewale adds that women have been led to believe that the uterus is an unnecessary organ, especially if they no longer plan to have children. However, uterus removal is linked to a number of health concerns such as premature menopause, incontinence and increased risk of heart disease. It can even negatively impact a woman's sex life.Women who wish to become pregnant in the future sometimes opt for a surgery called myomectomy-the surgical removal of fibroids from within the uterus. While this alleviates symptoms in the short term, it is very common for the fibroids to return after myomectomy, usually within two years.Dr. Golewale says that with UFE, the fibroids are unlikely to return, and in the rare event that they do, the UFE procedure can be performed again.“Many women have become pregnant after UFE,” he adds. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology now recommends UFE as an effective treatment for uterine fibroids. The procedure is also covered by most insurance plans.UFE is recommended for women with symptomatic fibroids and for whom medication and other“conservative” treatments have failed. For more information, or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Golewale, please call (219) 208-6218 or (708) 888-1167.NG Vascular & Vein CenterNG Vascular & Vein Center offers minimally invasive treatments for various conditions, from uterine fibroids, peripheral artery disease (PAD), knee osteoarthritis, and several other conditions. With offices throughout Northwest Indiana & Chicago, the treatments are outpatient-based, and patients benefit from greater convenience, a faster recovery and minimal discomfort. For information, please visit .

