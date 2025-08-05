Forgotten Beatles History Revealed In New Song By Ventriloquism 'If Eddie Cochran Said Yes, The Beatles Might Not Exist'

If Eddie Cocran Said Yes, The Beatles May Not Have Existed Cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The music world is buzzing with the release of a new original song by the rock band Ventriloquism titled "If Eddie Cochran Said Yes, The Beatles Might Not Exist." The song is causing a stir with its hypothetical that if American Rock Star Eddie Cochran of“Summertime Blues” fame had said yes to sharing a cab ride with English recording artist Tony Sheridant, the Beatles might not have existed as we know them today in regards to their level of success and fame.

On April 16, 1960, Tony Sheridan asked Eddie Cochran to share a cab ride with Eddie, his girlfriend Sharon Sheeley, Gene Vincent and a tour manager heading to Heathrow Airport. Eddie Cochran declined Tony's request and the cab ride resulted in a deadly car crash killing Eddie and seriously injuring the others. That is historical fact. Had Eddie said yes allowing Tony Sheridan to be a passenger, this could have resulted in a Butterfly Effect , a phenomenon where a small change in one event can have significant consequences in the future. Namely, Tony Sheridan could have died in the car crash instead of or along with Eddie Cochran and the Beatles may not have existed as we know them today.

Had Eddie Cochran said yes and Tony Sheridan had been killed in the car crash, the Beatles would not have recorded 'My Bonnie' with Tony Sheridan as he would have been dead. Brian Epstein would not have known of the Beatles on record as their recording of 'My Bonnie' with Tony Sheridan would never have existed. Brian Epstein as a result might not have gone on to be The Beatles Manager and the Beatles as we know them may have never been as phenomenally successful.

Ventriloquism, a rising rock band known for their unique sound, is set to release their highly anticipated album "Thermonuclear Reaction" including . "If Eddie Cochran Said Yes" and 12 other originals all written by Mickey Elmore. The album, which pays homage to the iconic bands of the Sixties and Seventies, plays a fusion of original throwback rock with a modern twist. With songs inspired by the supernatural, science fiction, sports, and surviving nuclear war, "Thermonuclear Reaction" is a must-listen for music lovers of all genres.

Drawing inspiration from legendary bands such as The Beatles, The early Who, Pink Floyd with Syd Barrett, Led Zeppelin, The Yardbirds, Easybeats, The Move, The Byrds, and 13th Floor Elevators, Ventriloquism has created a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh. "We want to pay tribute to the 60/70's bands that influenced us & shaped rock music. But at the same time, we want to add our own twist & create something unique that our listeners can connect with" - Mickey Elmore of Ventriloquism

Ventriloquim's individual songs are currently available for purchase as downloads from various online platforms. including Amazom. 'If Eddie Cochran Said Yes, The Beatles Might Not Exist' is available as a download at .Downloads of the complete 'Thermonuclear Reaction' album are available at the bands website, VentriloquismRocks

