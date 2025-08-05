Select Registry Expands National Footprint With 11 New Properties Across Nine States

From coastal escapes to countryside retreats, the expansion introduces one-of-a-kind stays in key travel markets-celebrating over five decades of award-winning hospitality.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry , the pioneer of Craft Lodging, proudly announces the addition of eleven exceptional properties to its curated portfolio. With a legacy spanning more than 50 years, Select Registry continues to champion and support independent inns, B&Bs, and boutique hotels that offer personalized service, unique experiences, and unparalleled hospitality.

The expansion comes at a time when traveler preferences are shifting away from cookie-cutter accommodations. According to recent studies by Skift and Booking, over 70% of global travelers say they are seeking more authentic, local experiences, and a growing number actively choose independent properties over large hotel brands to ensure a deeper connection to the places they visit.

Select Registry acts as a trusted seal of approval for both travelers and members. Members benefit from national marketing, professional development, and inclusion in an exclusive network of passionate innkeepers who share best practices and support one another. For travelers, the Select Registry name behind B&Bs, inns and boutique properties guarantees an authentic, quality-assured stay.

From waterfront retreats and historic inns to contemporary urban escapes, the recently added properties meet the organization's rigorous criteria for excellence in hospitality, service, and authenticity.



Addy Sea Historic Oceanfront Inn – Bethany Beach, Delaware

ALEO – Detroit, Michigan

Alexandra Inn – Traverse City, Michigan

Guest House at Field Farm – Williamstown, Massachusetts

Inn at Woodhaven – Louisville, Kentucky

Inn on Church Road – Holland, Michigan

Jubilee Suites Boutique B&B – Fairhope, Alabama

Margin Street Inn – Westerly, Rhode Island

Peter Allen Inn – Kinsman, Ohio

The Chesapeake Inn – Urbanna, Virginia The Jarvis at 220 – New Bern, North Carolina

"Today's traveler wants more than a place to sleep. They want a story, a connection, a sense of place. The new members to our portfolio reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized hospitality, serving both members and travelers who seek authentic stays," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "As we grow, our focus remains on giving innkeepers the tools, visibility, and community support they need to succeed."

About Select Registry:

Select Registry is a collection of over 250 premier bed and breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotels across the U.S. Founded in 1972, Select Registry sets the standard for personalized service, quality accommodations, and authentic travel experiences. Every member property is carefully selected to ensure it meets the organization's high standards and is committed to providing one-of-a-kind hospitality.