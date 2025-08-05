Questex's Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver Unveils Powerful Education Program For Bar And Restaurant Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-located with The Hospitality Show; 4,500 Bar, Restaurant, Retailers, and Hotel Owners, Operators, GMs, Investors, and Developers to Attend

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bar & Restaurant Expo , produced by Questex , is bringing its signature blend of inspiration, education, and networking to the heart of Colorado. The Denver edition of the event, taking place October 26–28, 2025 , at the Colorado Convention Center, will feature a dynamic education program tailored specifically for bar and restaurant owners and operators.

Featured F&B Stage sessions include:



From Amenity to Identity: How F&B Anchors Place, Brand, and Guest Experience with David Kaplan , CEO, Gin & Luck (Death & Co)

Trend on Tap: What's Now, What's Next in the World of Drinks with Matthew Crompton , VP Beverage Alcohol On Premise (Americas), NielsenIQ; Miranda Breedlove , National Director of Bars - Lifestyle Division, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Andy Bruch , Owner / Operator, Point Easy Restaurant; Bob Deck , Managing Partner, 4 Entertainment Group (4EG); Adam Teeter , CEO, VinePair

The Real Cost of Business: Economic Pressures & Policy Shocks for Independent Operators with Adrianne Calvo , Chef / Author / Restaurateur / TV Host, Maximum Flavor

From Chaos to Consistency: How the Best Operators Lead in Uncertain Times with Jason Brooks , Founder & CEO, HospiVation And more!



All F&B Stage sessions are included in every pass, ensuring that all attendees-regardless of role or experience-gain access to timely insights and actionable strategies to thrive in today's evolving hospitality landscape.

To learn more or register visit denver.barandrestaurantexpo.com

Suppliers in the food and beverage industry can request exhibit and sponsor information here .

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper- competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea Expo, World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as Bar & Restaurant Expo, Bar & Restaurant News, and Vibe Conference.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better-hospitality, operational real estate and wellness-and the industries that help people live longer-life sciences and healthcare-along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

