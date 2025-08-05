Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla honored as a TEDx Speaker, showcasing his global neurosurgical expertise.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla to speak at TEDx Mumbai on August 3rd, 2025, representing excellence in global neurosurgery.

Speaker lineup for TEDx Nerul 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, featuring Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla and other distinguished thought leaders.

Official banner of TEDx Nerul, an independently organized TED event in Mumbai, 2025.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the prestigious ET Health Conclave 2025 award, recognizing excellence in neurosurgery and healthcare innovation.

Renowned Neurosurgeon and spine surgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Inspires at TEDx Mumbai with Vision for Accessible Healthcare

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a globally recognized neurosurgeon, delivered a powerful talk at TEDx Mumbai, held at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RGIT) on August 3, 2025. Titled "My Journey to Bring Healing Home: A Neurosurgeon's Quest in Guntur," his presentation highlighted his transformative journey from a rural village in Andhra Pradesh to establishing world-class healthcare in Guntur.Dr. Patibandla, who holds an M.Ch. from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and fellowships from prestigious U.S. institutions including the University of Virginia (UVA) and University of Colorado Denver, shared his mission to bridge the healthcare gap in India. After training in advanced neurosurgical techniques such as minimally invasive skull base surgery and pediatric neurosurgery in the United States, he returned to India to found Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur. The hospital features cutting-edge technology, including the first biplane cath lab in the Telugu states, and has become a beacon of hope for patients across India.In his talk, Dr. Patibandla emphasized the importance of precision and compassion in neurosurgery, citing a 30% reduction in complications with minimally invasive techniques. He spoke passionately about his vision to make advanced medical care accessible beyond urban centers, a dream fueled by his rural upbringing where healthcare was a distant luxury. His efforts have earned accolades such as the ET Business Excellence Award (2025) and the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Unity Award (2025)."My journey is about bringing healing to where it's needed most-back to our communities. With every surgery at Dr. Rao's Hospital, we're not just treating patients; we're restoring hope and building a future where quality care is a right, not a privilege," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla during his TEDx Mumbai talk.The TEDx Mumbai event, an independently organized TED event, showcased Dr. Patibandla alongside other inspiring speakers, reflecting the theme of resilience and innovation. His story of returning to Guntur to serve his community resonated deeply, inspiring attendees to rethink the possibilities of healthcare accessibility.Discover Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely recognized as the best neurosurgeon , spine surgeon, stereotactic radiosurgeon , and endovascular neurosurgeon in India, offering world-class expertise at Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur.For more information about Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla and Dr. Rao's Hospital, please visit . Media inquiries can be directed to Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur: Phone: +91-90100-56444, Email: ....About TEDx MumbaiTEDx Mumbai is a platform for ideas worth spreading, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers to inspire action and dialogue.

Medical tourism at Dr Rao's Hospital Guntur

