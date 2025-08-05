ASPN: The Trusted DTC Pharmacy Partner -- Proven, Live, And Ready For Rapid Implementation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last week's update from President Trump reinforcing the May 12, 2025 Executive Order Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers are now expected to implement direct-to-consumer (DTC) solutions within 60 days.

ASPN is already delivering.

As a long-standing leader in digital pharmacy services, ASPN has been live with multiple manufacturer partners for months , supporting a wide range of prescription products with fully operational DTC infrastructure. We are proud to offer a proven, turn-key solution that is not only live today-but also fully deployable for new partners within the federal 60-day timeline .

Why Manufacturers Choose ASPN:



Live and Scalable : Supporting DTC programs for many branded pharmaceutical products

60-Day Deployment : Rapid implementation that meets government timelines

Turn-Key Integration : Seamlessly connects to your brand's digital ecosystem

Full-Service Infrastructure : Eligibility, benefits verification, pharmacy triage, and fulfillment coordination

Flexible Pricing Models : Supports both covered benefit and direct-pay options Product Versatility : Retail, specialty, specialty-lite, and pipeline products

"While others are just getting started, ASPN's DTC infrastructure is live, proven, and rapidly scalable," said Asembia Co-Founder and CEO Lawrence Irene. "We're helping manufacturers meet the 60-day requirement not from scratch, but by simply turning on a solution that already exists."

To discuss how ASPN can help your organization stand up a compliant, consumer-ready DTC channel in weeks, contact us or submit your inquiry here:

Media Contact:

Bill Fitzgerald

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Asembia

