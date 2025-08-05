PIB Debunks Fake News About Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meeting 'Udaipur Files' Producer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has strongly refuted recent media claims suggesting a closed-door meeting between Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani.

The PIB, through its official fact-checking handle on August 5, labelled the claim as“Fake News” and clarified that no such meeting ever took place.

"Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has not held any such meeting," the PIB said on X.

The viral claim originated from a news report that alleged a secretive interaction between the minister and Jani, who is known for producing the controversial film Udaipur Files. The report insinuated political backing or discussion regarding the film's release and its political implications, which triggered widespread speculation on social media platforms.

The government's fact-checking body reiterated that the Minister had no such engagement scheduled or held with Amit Jani. The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the spread of misinformation and politically sensitive fake news narratives that could potentially influence public opinion.

The Udaipur Files has been in the limelight for its controversial depiction of communal violence and has been a subject of intense debate among political and social circles. The purported meeting with a senior Union Minister added to the film's controversy, but PIB's intervention aims to curb the spread of unverified information.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not issued any formal statement beyond the PIB clarification but has urged citizens and media platforms to rely on verified sources before sharing or publishing claims that could mislead the public.

This incident underscores the importance of official fact-checking mechanisms like PIB Fact Check, which play a vital role in combating the growing tide of misinformation, especially involving high-level public officials and politically sensitive matters.