Concrete Sealers Company Evaluation Report 2025 Sika, RPM International, And Arkema Lead With Strategic Acquisitions, Eco-Friendly Innovations, And Global Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Sealers - Company Evaluation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Concrete Sealers Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Concrete Sealers. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Concrete Sealers Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Concrete sealers are protective coatings applied to concrete surfaces to boost durability, resist moisture intrusion, and guard against damage caused by chemicals, stains, and abrasion. Acting as a barrier, they reduce porosity and help prolong the life of concrete in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Sealers offer water resistance, helping to prevent cracking and freeze-thaw damage in outdoor structures. They also improve visual appeal by providing glossy, matte, or color-enhancing finishes. In addition, sealers shield surfaces from UV rays, mold growth, and oil absorption. They contribute to improved structural strength, lower maintenance expenses, and ensure long-term performance in areas such as flooring, driveways, walls, and pavements.

The concrete sealers market encounters challenge due to high initial costs and environmental concerns. Elevated application expenses and strict environmental regulations on chemical emissions pose obstacles to broader adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive and highly regulated regions. Nevertheless, the market presents significant opportunities, driven by growing demand for eco-friendly sealing options and expanding infrastructure development in developing countries.

As sustainability becomes increasingly important, the preference for low-VOC and biodegradable sealers is rising. Furthermore, accelerated urbanization and infrastructure projects in emerging economies are fueling the need for advanced concrete protection technologies. Still, the market faces hurdles from volatile raw material prices and competition from alternative flooring materials, which affect cost stability and constrain growth in price-sensitive and innovative-centric markets.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Concrete Sealers based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Concrete Sealers quadrant.

Key Players

Key players in the Concrete Sealers market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Sika Ag, Rpm International Inc., Arkema (Bostik), Mapei S.P.A., Ppg Industries, Inc., Basf Se, Prosoco, Wacker Chemie Ag, Sherwin-Williams Company (Valspar, Corporation), and Evonik Industries Ag.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Sika AG

Sika AG is a leading manufacturer, recognized for its specialty chemicals, especially in bonding and sealing solutions for the construction and industrial sectors. With a strong global footprint, Sika operates through Construction Industry and Industrial Manufacturing business segments. Sika's market strategy involves expanding its concrete sealer offerings and enhancing its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and innovation in eco-friendly solutions.

RPM International Inc.

RPM International Inc. is a dominant player in the concrete sealers market, offering a diverse range of specialty coatings and sealants through its renowned brands, Tremco, Euclid Chemicals, and Stonhard. These brands are integral to RPM's strategy to expand its market share within the concrete sealers industry, meeting the rising demand for durable and sustainable construction materials. RPM's strategic acquisitions aid in broadening their service and product portfolio.

Arkema

Arkema (Bostik) is a global entity specializing in advanced materials and specialty chemicals. Its strategy is focused on acquiring complementary technologies and expanding its reach in emerging markets. Arkema emphasizes developing eco-friendly concrete sealers aligned with the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the construction industry. It faces competition from leaders like Sika, which necessitates innovation in product design and material sustainability for maintaining a competitive edge.

Sika Ag

Rpm International Inc.

Arkema (Bostik)

Mapei S.P.A.

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Basf Se

Prosoco

Wacker Chemie Ag

Sherwin-Williams Company (Valspar Corporation)

Evonik Industries Ag

Vexcon Chemicals, Inc. (Chemmaster)

Curecrete Distribution Inc.

Laticrete International, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Akzonobel

Dow, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

H.B. Fuller

Ardex

Jotun

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Fosroc

Concrete Sealers Usa Sealsource Inc.

