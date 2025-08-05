Portland Man Wins Over $52,000 Jackpot At Indian Head Casino
"We love celebrating big wins with our guests," said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager of Indian Head Casino. "Seeing someone take home over fifty thousand dollars on a single spin is a great reminder of how much fun and excitement there is on our casino floor. Congratulations to Eldar!"
Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, features a dynamic mix of slot machines, Blackjack, and the recently added Craps and Roulette. The casino also hosts outdoor summer concerts, with the final show of the season featuring Original KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on August 9.
For more information about Indian Head Casino, gaming, and upcoming events, visit .
About Indian Head Casino
Indian Head Casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Located in Warm Springs, Oregon, the casino offers exciting gaming with slot machines, table games including Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette, plus dining, and seasonal outdoor concerts. Learn more at .
Contact: Janell Smith
Indian Head Casino
Marketing Manager
(541) 460-7729
[email protected]
