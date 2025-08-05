Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Portland Man Wins Over $52,000 Jackpot At Indian Head Casino

Portland Man Wins Over $52,000 Jackpot At Indian Head Casino


2025-08-05 10:17:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We love celebrating big wins with our guests," said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager of Indian Head Casino. "Seeing someone take home over fifty thousand dollars on a single spin is a great reminder of how much fun and excitement there is on our casino floor. Congratulations to Eldar!"

Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, features a dynamic mix of slot machines, Blackjack, and the recently added Craps and Roulette. The casino also hosts outdoor summer concerts, with the final show of the season featuring Original KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on August 9.

For more information about Indian Head Casino, gaming, and upcoming events, visit .

About Indian Head Casino
Indian Head Casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Located in Warm Springs, Oregon, the casino offers exciting gaming with slot machines, table games including Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette, plus dining, and seasonal outdoor concerts. Learn more at .

Contact: Janell Smith

Indian Head Casino

Marketing Manager

(541) 460-7729

[email protected]

SOURCE Indian Head Casino

MENAFN05082025003732001241ID1109888044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search