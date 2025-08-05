Pothole Season Hits Hard: Flat Repairs Highest Per Auto Shop In The Northeast, Mavis Data Reveals Shift In Service Volume As A Result Of Deteriorating Roads

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American drivers are increasingly grappling with the financial burden of unexpected maintenance driven by seasonal road damage and wear-and-tear from winter weather, a trend supported by new service data from Mavis Tire. While tire repairs are on the rise nationwide, drivers in the Northeast region are bearing the brunt of the impact (pun intended), leading the nation in tire related repair frequency per location according to this newly released data. The contributing factors point to a challenging combination of seasonal road damage, freeze-thaw cycles, and aging roads shaped by decades of tough winters, forcing consumers to dig deeper into their pockets for unanticipated maintenance.

To be specific, Mavis reveals that shops in the Northeast are seeing a staggering 60% more flat tire repairs per location compared to their counterparts in the South and West (that's nearly 1.6 times the volume). This isn't just a small uptick; flat repairs now constitute over 10% of all service visits across their Northeast locations, the highest ratio of any U.S. region.

Mavis locations in the South and West are also experiencing faster year-over-year growth in flat repairs (up 7.5% from the year prior), however the magnitude of the problem in the Northeast suggests a more prevalent issue. "Our data indicates that the harsh winters, characterized by potholes, road salt, debris, and cracked pavement, are taking a severe toll on tires in the Northeast," says Dan Kruass, VP of Inbound Sales Development and Conversion at Mavis. "It's a clear, tangible reflection of the toll that harsh winter weather and seasonal road damage can take on drivers and vehicles alike."

The Mavis data helps quantify what many drivers in the Northeast have already been experiencing on the road. According to the annual "States with the worst (and best) roads" analysis from Consumer Affairs, several Northeast states appear on the "worst" list for percentage of urban and rural roads in poor condition. A handful of these states have consistently appeared on this list for the last few years (Source: ConsumerAffairs' States With The Worst (And Best) Road Conditions 2025).

The American Society of Civil Engineer's (ASCE) 2025 infrastructure report card estimates that drivers spend a whopping $130 billion each year on extra vehicle repairs and operating costs because of deteriorating roads (Source: ASCE Report Card for America's Infrastructure). The same report indicates that 39% of major roads in the U.S. are in poor or mediocre condition.

The increased prevalence of flat repairs is also creating a broader shift in consumer behavior. Rather than facing the higher cost of a full tire replacement, many drivers are opting for the more cost-effective flat patch and repair when possible, a savvy move to manage expenses.

Key insights from Mavis's 2024 service data include:



Northeast Leads the Pack: Mavis shops in the Northeast handle approximately 1.6 times the volume of flat tire repairs per location compared to shops in the Southern and Western U.S.

Significant Service Share: Flat repairs represent over 10% of all service visits in the Northeast, underscoring the prevalence of this problem for regional drivers.

Road Conditions as a Core Driver: The consistent, high volume in the Northeast (despite faster growth elsewhere), highlights that severe road conditions and winter damage is and will continue to be top contributors to tire issues. Smart Consumer Behavior: This data on tire repairs suggests that drivers are being proactive in addressing tire damage as it occurs rather than deferring service, which can lead to more expensive repairs or unsafe driving situations down the line.

This data serves as a compelling and concrete illustration of how aging roads are translating directly into increased car maintenance costs for American families, particularly those in the Northeast. Combined with harsh weather conditions, this all but guarantees that pothole season will continue its relentless assault on our cars. Mavis is and has always been committed to providing dependable and affordable solutions to keep drivers safely on the road.

About Mavis

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered and based in White Plains, New York, Mavis delivers expert care across multiple segments of the automotive industry – including tires and brakes, oil changes, inspections, and auto repair – through a family of trusted brands.

Mavis owns and operates a portfolio of auto service center brands, including Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change &Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire and Tuffy. Together, these brands offer a wide range of distinguished services to millions of drivers each year, reflecting a commitment to dependability, safety, convenience, and value. For more information about Mavis or our family of automotive brands, visit .

References







Mavis 2024 Service Data



The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Report Card for America's Infrastructure 2025 ConsumerAffairs' "States With The Worst (And Best) Road Conditions (2025) #full-data

SOURCE Mavis Tire & Brakes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED