Rawlings® And The Saint Louis Zoo Team Up For New Glove Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Rawlings, we take great pride in our hometown, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with a local attraction like the Saint Louis Zoo, a beloved institution that brings joy, education, and conservation to our community," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice-President of Brand and Sports Marketing for Rawlings. "This unique collaboration blends our passion for performance and purpose, creating something truly special for athletes and animal lovers alike."

The new collaboration will feature both a "1 of 1" glove as well as a collection of five gloves with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Saint Louis Zoo.



"1 of 1" Giraffe-Deco Glove by Rawlings: This truly unique glove features a giraffe-inspired textural outer shell design and will be showcased in the "Glove Vault" at the Rawlings Experience located in Westport Plaza in St. Louis. As an ode to the hometown of both Rawlings and the Saint Louis Zoo, the glove will be priced at $1,314. Saint Louis Zoo Icon Glove Collection by Rawlings: This limited-edition collection is comprised of five gloves in different colors, each showcasing animal symbols as depicted on the Saint Louis Zoo's visitor map. Marked with the Zoo's lesser kudu logo on the glove's web, the gloves' iconography reflects their most well-known exhibits. The collection will be displayed at the entrance of the Rawlings Experience and priced at $1,000 each.

"Philanthropy truly is a team sport and the Saint Louis Zoo is excited to partner with the hometown team of Rawlings to raise awareness for the Zoo's mission with this eye-catching and impactful collection," Amy Dove, Vice President of Philanthropy, Saint Louis Zoo.

Additionally, Rawlings will be donating 20% of proceeds garnered from their cheetah-print glove model (REV205-9XBCP) in the popular REV1XTM series of gloves. Rawlings REV1XTM gloves are marked by a synthetic back infused with high performance technology that yields a sturdy 3D shape, and an optimized lattice structure provides variable stiffness in the pinky and thumb area, significantly reducing weight. A lace-less web design combined with an adaptive fit system ensures ultimate fielding ability and a custom, tailored fit.

Like the Saint Louis Zoo, admission to the Rawlings Experience is free for all visitors. The Rawlings Experience is located at 462 W Port Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO 63146.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®.

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit .

About the Saint Louis Zoo

Home to 12,000 animals, representing nearly 450 species, the Saint Louis Zoo is recognized worldwide for its innovative approaches to animal care and management, wildlife conservation, research and education. One of the few free zoos in the nation, the Saint Louis Zoo is the most-visited attraction in the region. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the Saint Louis Zoo is part of an elite group of institutions that meet the highest standards in animal care as well as provide fun, safe and educational family experiences. The Saint Louis Zoo and other AZA-accredited institutions collectively dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation and education programs. For more information, visit stlzoo.

SOURCE Rawlings