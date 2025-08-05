Dog Named Dolly Parton Ingests Potentially Poisonous Pill

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dolly is very fast, and is always looking for food," explained Mary Jo Coltin, who lives with Dolly in Pittsburgh, Penn. "I accidentally dropped a vitamin D3 pill on the floor, and she snatched it up before I could stop her. She's a West Highland White Terrier, so I was afraid that because of her size even one pill might be dangerous. I called Pet Poison Helpline, and they were able to confirm that Dolly was safe, and didn't need a trip to the veterinarian. They told me what to watch for, and I monitored her at home."

In honor of National Dolly Parton Day today, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline wanted to use Dolly the dog's story to warn pet lovers about the dangers of over-the-counter medications.

"Dolly and her family were very lucky that the pill she ingested was not enough to be a concern," said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "Many people assume that over-the-counter medications and supplements are safe, but the effects on pets can be dramatically different than in humans. You also must factor in the size difference. Just one pill of the right medication or supplement can be dangerous depending on a pet's size and health status."

Not all pills are dropped on the floor. Pet Poison Helpline receives thousands of calls annually after a pet climbs on the counter, gains unplanned access to a cabinet or drawer, or chews into a container. Not wanting to be outdone, a two-year-old terrier mix from Ft. Worth, Texas, recently ingested 30 vitamin D3 soft capsules.

"Tucker was from Texas, so of course he went big," Dr. Schmid joked. "Because of his size, an ingestion of that many capsules resulted in a severe toxic exposure, resulting in diarrhea, vomiting, decreased appetite and hypercalcemia, or high levels of calcium in the blood. The team was also concerned with renal impairment that can occur due to negative effects of high calcium on the kidneys."

Unfortunately, Tucker's owner was not initially concerned about the supplement ingestion, so Tucker didn't receive treatment until he began to feel ill several days later. As soon as the owner consulted with Pet Poison Helpline and realized the danger Tucker was in, he was taken to a veterinary hospital and aggressively treated with IV fluids, a corticosteroid medication used to increase excretion of calcium, GI protectants and medications to decrease the calcium in his system. He was also treated with an anti-emetic to stop him from vomiting, and anti-diarrhea medication. The negative effects from vitamin D3 are often long-lasting and difficult to manage. Tucker's case proved no different, as he needed frequent lab work monitoring and adjustments in medication throughout his treatment that lasted over a week.

"Tucker's story is not an uncommon one," Dr. Schmid warned. "Many devoted pet parents fail to recognize the potential dangers of supplements and do not seek guidance early on. If Tucker had received immediate medical attention, there is a high likelihood he would not have developed the significant illness that he did."

"Both of these cases," Dr. Schmid added, "illustrate the need to keep all medications, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements, out of the reach of pets and children. It's also a good reminder not to take a wait-and-see approach if a pet gets into medication or supplements. We encourage a few extra minutes of vigilance to keep your loved ones safe from a toxic accident. If one does happen, we're here to help."

Pet Poison Helpline created Toxin Tails to educate the veterinary community and pet lovers on the many types of poisoning dangers facing pets, both in and out of the home. All the pets highlighted in Toxin Tails have been successfully treated for the poisoning and fully recovered.

