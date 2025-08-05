Panduit Boosts PDU Lineup With Global Release Of EL2PTM

With a 360-degree rotating cord, an easily recognizable aqua outlet design, and an auto-rotating touchscreen, the EL2P simplifies setup and device management. Providing smarter power with fewer complexities, the EL2P enhances security with 802.1X authentication and secure zero-touch provisioning while enabling seamless scalability through one-click daisy-chained firmware updates and Redfish® API automation.

"Your infrastructure is unique so your power solution should be too," said Dipin Jain, senior product manager of Panduit Power Solutions. "The EL2P PDU adapts to your unique infrastructure needs. It is built for growth. It is built for the future."

In an industry where speed and reliability are everything, power should never slow you down. The EL2P PDU gives you total control, minimizing complexity, maximizing uptime, and delivering power that works as fast as you do.

