Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elegantly Healthy Announces New Book“Being Healthy,” Plus Companion Livestream Series And Online Course


2025-08-05 10:17:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elegantly Healthy a wellness and lifestyle brand dedicated to mindful living and natural healing, today announced the release of a new book titled Being Healthy, authored by renowned wellness expert Doreet Dijke, CMA. As a Celebrity Chef, she has worked with icons like Serena Williams and Marla Gibbs. The launch is part of a larger initiative that also includes a weekly livestream series and an immersive online course-all designed to help individuals live more vibrantly through movement, meditation, and plant-based nutrition.




Elegantly Healthy homepage promoting vibrant living with Doreet.

Being Healthy serves as a guide to conscious well-being, merging ancient wellness principles with modern holistic practices. The book is accompanied by an interactive online course- Your Life Reimagined -as well as a weekly livestream series hosted on the Being Healthy YouTube Channel . Together, these offerings provide a comprehensive path for reclaiming energy, clarity, and balance.

“Being Healthy is more than a book-it's a transformative experience for those seeking a deeper connection to their own vitality,” said Doreet Dijke , CMA , founder of Elegantly Healthy and a Certified Movement Analyst.“This project is the culmination of my decades-long work helping people live more purposefully through plant-based nourishment, mindfulness, and movement.”

Dijke, also author of Celebrating Our Raw Nature, brings a unique perspective to the wellness space, blending her expertise in yoga, strength conditioning, and wild-foraged living foods with deep compassion and a commitment to personal empowerment.

Both the online course and the livestream series are now launching, offering structured guidance, engaging video content, and community support.




Doreet's courses and offerings for plant-based wellness and transformation.

About Elegantly Healthy

Elegantly Healthy is a Los Angeles-based wellness brand founded by Doreet Dijke, CMA. The company offers holistic programs rooted in mindfulness, movement therapy, and plant-based nutrition to help individuals live more consciously and healthfully. Elegantly Healthy delivers education, transformation, and support for people seeking to align their lifestyles with vitality and well-being.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Doreet Dijke, CMA
Email: ...
Phone: 323-651-4511
Website: and



MENAFN05082025004107003653ID1109888015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search