Elegantly Healthy Announces New Book“Being Healthy,” Plus Companion Livestream Series And Online Course
Elegantly Healthy homepage promoting vibrant living with Doreet.
Being Healthy serves as a guide to conscious well-being, merging ancient wellness principles with modern holistic practices. The book is accompanied by an interactive online course- Your Life Reimagined -as well as a weekly livestream series hosted on the Being Healthy YouTube Channel . Together, these offerings provide a comprehensive path for reclaiming energy, clarity, and balance.
“Being Healthy is more than a book-it's a transformative experience for those seeking a deeper connection to their own vitality,” said Doreet Dijke , CMA , founder of Elegantly Healthy and a Certified Movement Analyst.“This project is the culmination of my decades-long work helping people live more purposefully through plant-based nourishment, mindfulness, and movement.”
Dijke, also author of Celebrating Our Raw Nature, brings a unique perspective to the wellness space, blending her expertise in yoga, strength conditioning, and wild-foraged living foods with deep compassion and a commitment to personal empowerment.
Both the online course and the livestream series are now launching, offering structured guidance, engaging video content, and community support.
Doreet's courses and offerings for plant-based wellness and transformation.
About Elegantly Healthy
Elegantly Healthy is a Los Angeles-based wellness brand founded by Doreet Dijke, CMA. The company offers holistic programs rooted in mindfulness, movement therapy, and plant-based nutrition to help individuals live more consciously and healthfully. Elegantly Healthy delivers education, transformation, and support for people seeking to align their lifestyles with vitality and well-being.
