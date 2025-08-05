Elegantly Healthy Announces New Book“Being Healthy,” Plus Companion Livestream Series And Online Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a wellness and lifestyle brand dedicated to mindful living and natural healing, today announced the release of a new book titled Being Healthy, authored by renowned wellness expert Doreet Dijke, CMA. As a Celebrity Chef, she has worked with icons like Serena Williams and Marla Gibbs. The launch is part of a larger initiative that also includes a weekly livestream series and an immersive online course-all designed to help individuals live more vibrantly through movement, meditation, and plant-based nutrition.









Being Healthy serves as a guide to conscious well-being, merging ancient wellness principles with modern holistic practices. The book is accompanied by an interactive online course- Your Life Reimagined -as well as a weekly livestream series hosted on the Being Healthy YouTube Channel . Together, these offerings provide a comprehensive path for reclaiming energy, clarity, and balance.

“Being Healthy is more than a book-it's a transformative experience for those seeking a deeper connection to their own vitality,” said Doreet Dijke , CMA , founder of Elegantly Healthy and a Certified Movement Analyst.“This project is the culmination of my decades-long work helping people live more purposefully through plant-based nourishment, mindfulness, and movement.”

Dijke, also author of Celebrating Our Raw Nature, brings a unique perspective to the wellness space, blending her expertise in yoga, strength conditioning, and wild-foraged living foods with deep compassion and a commitment to personal empowerment.

Both the online course and the livestream series are now launching, offering structured guidance, engaging video content, and community support.









About Elegantly Healthy

Elegantly Healthy is a Los Angeles-based wellness brand founded by Doreet Dijke, CMA. The company offers holistic programs rooted in mindfulness, movement therapy, and plant-based nutrition to help individuals live more consciously and healthfully. Elegantly Healthy delivers education, transformation, and support for people seeking to align their lifestyles with vitality and well-being.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Doreet Dijke, CMA

Email: ...

Phone: 323-651-4511

Website: and



