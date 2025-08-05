Swedencare USA To Showcase Industry-Leading Pet Dental Care At 2025 Superzoo Trade Show

Dental Bone Single in NEW Bacon Flavor to Make Their Debut at North America's Premier Pet Industry Event

- Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swedencare, a global leader in premium pet health and wellness products , is proud to announce its participation in SuperZoo 2025, the leading trade show for the pet industry in North America. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #9747, where it will showcase its innovative dental care line, including the debut of its popular Bacon flavor now available in Dental Bone Singles packaging-a convenient, grab-and-go solution for on-the-spot pet oral care.

Swedencare's comprehensive product portfolio includes the globally recognized ProDen PlaqueOff ® line, designed to naturally reduce plaque and tartar while supporting fresh breath and oral health. Swedencare's Dental Bone Single in the new Bacon Flavor offers a convenient, on-the-go solution for pet oral care-perfect for trial, travel, or a quick treat with benefits. Formulated with the active ingredient in ProDen PlaqueOff®, each bone helps reduce plaque and tartar while supporting fresher breath, all in a flavor dogs love. The new bacon variety is designed to appeal to picky eaters while delivering functional dental support

“Our mission has always been to make pet wellness simple, effective, and accessible,” said Martin Shimko, President of Swedencare USA.“We're especially excited to unveil our new Bacon flavor Dental Bone Singles at SuperZoo-an ideal offering for retailers seeking a convenient, trial-size version of our best-selling dental bones. It's a great way to encourage trial, attract impulse purchases, and boost basket size at checkout.”

The Swedencare team will be on hand throughout the show to share product insights, offer samples, and connect with distributors and retail partners seeking high-quality pet health solutions. Retailers, media, and partners are invited to stop by Booth #9747 to explore the full Swedencare lineup and learn more about what's ahead for 2025 and beyond.

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants' pets. The company's business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff SystemTM Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff's incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit .



