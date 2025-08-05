Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 Welcomes Dangote Group As Official Premier Partner

Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa's premier trade and investment forum, is excited to announce Dangote Group as an official Premier Partner. As one of Africa's leading industrial conglomerates, with over 18 subsidiaries operating across a wide spectrum of sectors critical to the continent's economic transformation - including cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, sugar, salt, and logistics, Dangote Group will be a key partner for IATF at its fourth edition to be held in Algiers, Algeria from 4-10 September 2025.

The biennial IATF, hosted by the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and organised by Afreximbank in partnership with African Union Commission and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, aims to increase intra-African trade and showcase the investment opportunities across Africa.

The fourth edition will feature a wide participation of production and service companies, alongside an investment and trade forum highlighting Africa's potential for economic integration. During the week-long fair, more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the African continent and globally, will showcase their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging trade and market information. This is projected to translate into over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank said: “We are delighted to welcome Dangote Group as an Official Premier Partner of IATF2025. As a beacon of African industrial excellence, Dangote Group continues to shape the continent's economic trajectory through bold investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, and regional value chains. Afreximbank is proud to have supported their transformative projects - including the landmark Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex and Dangote Fertiliser Plant - through tailored financing and advisory solutions.

According to the Group Chief Branding&Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, “Our partnership with IATF is built on a shared vision of commitment to advancing Africa's economic growth. Having experienced the tangible impact of IATF2023, we are proud to build on that momentum as a Premier Partner for IATF2025. This platform continues to drive meaningful connections and opportunities across the continent, and we look forward to contributing to its success once again in Algiers.”

“This strategic partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a self-reliant, prosperous Africa where intra-African trade is the cornerstone of growth. Together, we aim to unlock new frontiers of opportunity and position Africa as a global hub of production, innovation, and trade,” Chiejina added.

Dangote Group, founded in Nigeria in 1978, is playing a key role in reshaping Africa's industrial landscape. As one of the continent's largest and most diversified conglomerates, Dangote drives sustainable development through transformative investments in cement, agriculture, food production, and energy. With a commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency, the Group has empowered millions of Africans, boosted regional economies, and spearheaded infrastructure and manufacturing growth.

About Dangote:

Dangote Industries Limited is one of Africa's leading diversified and fully integrated industrial conglomerateswith an annual group turnover of US$9.6 billion (2024) with vibrant operations in Nigeria and Africa across a wide range of sectors including cement, sugar, salt, condiments, packaging, energy, port operations, automotive, fertiliser, petroleum refining and petrochemicals.

The core business focus of the Group, which started operations in 1978, is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the 'basic needs' of the populace. Through the construction and operation of large-scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across 10 other African countries, Dangote Group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, prevent capital flight and provide locally produced goods for the people.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF):

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities on the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries who bring investment goods as well as those interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent's transformation through industrialisation and export development.