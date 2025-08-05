Trump Evaluating Jerome Powell's Successor At Federal Reserve, Bessent Declines Interest
“I asked him just last night, is this something you want? Nope, I want to stay where I am,” Trump said during an interview with CNBC.“He's doing a great job, and he wants to do what he's doing, so I just take him off. He does not want it.”Top contenders:“Kevin and Kevin”
Among the top contenders to replace Powell are former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.
“I think I say Kevin and Kevin, both Kevins are very good, and there are other people that are very good too,” Trump said. However, he clarified that no decision was imminent:“I didn't say I'm making a decision right now.”Kugler exit gives Trump early pick
The recent announcement by Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler to step down from her post-well before her term was due to expire in January-has opened the door for Trump to appoint a new board member aligned with his economic agenda. The President has previously indicated he has“a couple of people in mind” to fill Kugler's vacancy.
Trump has hinted that his nominee for Kugler's post could potentially be elevated to chair when Powell's term ends in May 2026.Trump weighs firing Powell
The President has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, often criticising Jerome Powell on social media. On Friday, Trump called for Powell's resignation and has previously considered whether to dismiss him or simply wait for his term to end in May.Also Read | Trump's Tariff to Test India's Central Bank Rate Decision Push for lower interest rates
Despite repeated pressure from Trump , the central bank has held interest rates steady through 2025 . Federal Reserve officials, including Powell, have not signaled an imminent rate cut , with the next opportunity coming at the September meeting.2026 Chair decision looms
While Powell's term as chair doesn't expire until May 2026, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of replacing him early, either by calling for his resignation or waiting out the term.Also Read | Trump to raise tariffs on India within 24 hours over Russian oil imports
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment