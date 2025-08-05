Trump Evaluating Jerome Powell's Successor At Federal Reserve, Bessent Declines Interest

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 5) said he is evaluating four potential candidates to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair but ruled out Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stating Bessent wants to remain in his current position.

“I asked him just last night, is this something you want? Nope, I want to stay where I am,” Trump said during an interview with CNBC.“He's doing a great job, and he wants to do what he's doing, so I just take him off. He does not want it.”

Top contenders:“Kevin and Kevin”

Among the top contenders to replace Powell are former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

“I think I say Kevin and Kevin, both Kevins are very good, and there are other people that are very good too,” Trump said. However, he clarified that no decision was imminent:“I didn't say I'm making a decision right now.”

Kugler exit gives Trump early pick

The recent announcement by Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler to step down from her post-well before her term was due to expire in January-has opened the door for Trump to appoint a new board member aligned with his economic agenda. The President has previously indicated he has“a couple of people in mind” to fill Kugler's vacancy.

Trump has hinted that his nominee for Kugler's post could potentially be elevated to chair when Powell's term ends in May 2026.

Trump weighs firing Powell

The President has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, often criticising Jerome Powell on social media. On Friday, Trump called for Powell's resignation and has previously considered whether to dismiss him or simply wait for his term to end in May.

Despite repeated pressure from Trump , the central bank has held interest rates steady through 2025 . Federal Reserve officials, including Powell, have not signaled an imminent rate cut , with the next opportunity coming at the September meeting.

2026 Chair decision looms

While Powell's term as chair doesn't expire until May 2026, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of replacing him early, either by calling for his resignation or waiting out the term.

