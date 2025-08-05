Trump Says He'd 'Like To Run' In 2028 For President-But 'Probably Not'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 5) said he would like to run for President again in 2028, but quickly tempered expectations by adding,“probably not.”

“No, probably not, probably not. I'd like to ... I have the best poll numbers I've ever had,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC, referring to his current popularity among Republican voters and broader national polling.

While Trump has not ruled out the possibility of running again after his current term, his comments suggest he may be leaning against seeking a third term.

The remark comes as Trump continues to dominate the Republican Party.

His brief comment - mixing confidence in his popularity with hesitation about extending his political future beyond 2028 - is likely to spark fresh speculation among supporters and political observers about the future leadership of the Republican Party.

Trump's 2028 hin t follows a series of recent campaign appearances where he has repeatedly emphasised his record while in office. However, at 82 in 2028, Trump would be older than President Biden is today.

| Trump evaluating Powell's successor at Fed Reserve, Bessent declines interest Trump teases 3rd term despite Constitutional ban, sparks debate on 2028

Despite the 22nd Amendment clearly limiting US presidents to two terms, Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of seeking a third term-fueling speculation and controversy.

Speaking to NBC News in March 2025, Trump said ,“A lot of people want me to do it,” and added he was“not joking” about a possible third term. He even suggested there were“methods” to make it happen, without elaborating on what those might be.

Vice President as a backdoor option?

When asked in the same interview about a scenario in which his Vice President, JD Vance, could run for office and then transfer power to him, Trump did not rule out the idea. He acknowledged the possibility, further stoking debate over how serious his intentions might be.

Earlier in May 2025, Trump reaffirmed that he intended to serve only two terms but acknowledged continued pressure from allies.“It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do. I don't know if that's constitutional that they're not allowing you to do it or anything else,” he said, appearing to question the legitimacy or interpretation of the rule.

Constitutional hurdles are high

The US Constitution is clear on this matter. Ratified in 1951, the 22nd Amendment states:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Changing or abolishing this amendment would be extremely difficult. It would require either:

A two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate, or

A constitutional convention called by two-thirds of U.S. state legislatures.

In either case, the proposed change must then be ratified by three-quarters of the states.

2028 speculation likely to grow

As the 2028 election cycle draws closer, Trump's mixed messages are expected to keep both supporters and critics on edge. His repeated teasing of a third term , even in the face of explicit Constitutional limits, ensures that the conversation around his future role in American politics will remain active.

| Trump to raise tariffs on India within 24 hours over Russian oil imports