403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jaguar Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc. : Provided an update on exploration drilling activities at the BA zone, located within its Pilar mine in Brazil. Recent diamond drilling results continue to confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization extending at depth. Since the Company's previous BA zone update, the Pilar mine has begun to see increased gold grades and additional production from this zone, a trend that is expected to continue. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.67.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment