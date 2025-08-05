Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-05 10:08:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc. : Provided an update on exploration drilling activities at the BA zone, located within its Pilar mine in Brazil. Recent diamond drilling results continue to confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization extending at depth. Since the Company's previous BA zone update, the Pilar mine has begun to see increased gold grades and additional production from this zone, a trend that is expected to continue. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.67.

