Sol Strategies Monthly Update

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today issued a comprehensive corporate update for the month of July and announced the date of its third quarter 2025 earnings webcast.

July 2025 Corporate Highlights:



Board Approval of Share Consolidation: On July 23, 2025, SOL Strategies announced that In July 2025, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-8 share consolidation to support the Company's planned listing on Nasdaq and ensure compliance with the exchange's minimum share price requirements-an important milestone in our strategy to broaden access to U.S. capital markets. The Nasdaq listing remains subject to Nasdaq approval and standard regulatory conditions.

Ark Investment chooses SOL Strategies as Staking Provider: On July 28, 2025 SOL Strategies announced that ARK Invest's Digital Asset Revolutions Fund selected SOL Strategies as its Staking Provider. This is a major milestone for the Company in working with one of the most prestigious ETF asset management companies in the United States.

Validator revenue up 15.4% in SOL terms month over month: Validator operations generated 15% higher revenues in SOL terms compared to June, reflecting both network activity growth and operational efficiency improvements with a gross margin of approximately 90%* Validator Operations Update: The company also continued to expand its core validator operations and achieved its highest levels of delegated Solana on its validators as well as continued advancements in its infrastructure management, including the release of its open-source validator failover technology for community use as part of ongoing efforts to support broader ecosystem efforts.

*Source: Staking analytics dashboard. Data reflects internal reporting of validator performance metrics for the period ending July 31, 2025. Figures are unaudited and subject to revision.

Treasury and Validator Operations Update (as of July 31, 2025):



SOL Holdings : 396,717 SOL (CAD $91.4 million)

JitoSOL Staked Holdings : 26,440 JTO (CAD $7.4 million)

Combined SOL Holdings: 428,995 SOL (CAD $98.8 million)

Assets Under Delegation (AUD): 3,551,797 SOL

Unique Wallets Served: 5,537

Validator uptime spotlight: 100% uptime on Laine for over 500 days Peak APY delivered : 7.704% (Orangefin); Network average: 7.41%

*All CAD equivalents are based on a SOL/CAD exchange rate of 1 SOL = CAD $230.32, as published on Coinbase ( ) as of August 4, 2025 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

*Additional data and validator performance metrics are available via the affiliated SOL Strategies dashboard on Dune Analytics: . Figures are based on internally maintained and affiliated data sources and are subject to change.

Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, stated:

"July demonstrated our ability to execute on multiple strategic initiatives simultaneously. The Board's approval of a share consolidation advances us towards our anticipated NASDAQ listing under the new ticker symbol "STKE", while ARK Invest's selection of SOL Strategies as their exclusive staking partner validates our leading performance, reliability and institutional grade validator infrastructure. With 15% growth in validator revenues and continued 100% uptime, we're building the operational foundation for our next phase of growth."

Upcoming Earnings Webcast

SOL Strategies will release its financial results for the third quarter ending June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The Company will host a webcast later that day to review its financial performance and strategic progress.

Event: SOL Strategies FY Q3 2025 Earnings

Webcast Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time

Webcast Link:

CEO Leah Wald, CFO Doug Harris, and CTO Max Kaplan will host the live webcast to review the results and provide updates on recent milestones, validator operations, and the Company's path to Nasdaq. A replay will be available shortly after the event at .

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRF) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit . A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .