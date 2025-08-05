Diggers & Dealers 2025 Conference Opens The Market
From 4-6 August 2025, over 2,500 global delegates will gather in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia for the 34th annual Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum. As Australia's premier resources investment conference, the Forum unites mining executives, financiers, and industry leaders from around the world. This year, in a show of cross-continental connection, the TMX Group will ring the market opening bell live from the Forum stage, opening trading in Toronto from Kalgoorlie. The event underscores mining's global importance-highlighting gold's 42% price surge, M&A activity, and the rise of uranium and critical minerals. Diggers & Dealers continues to shape international conversation around mining, energy, and investment strategy in an increasingly interconnected world.
