Netherlands Lives Up To Its Promise To Support Ukraine In Fight Against Russian Aggression Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, stated this in a commentary to Ukrinform, regarding the Netherlands' initiative to finance a $500 million package of American weapons for Ukraine.

"Soon after the beginning of the war, the Netherlands vowed to support Ukraine as long as it takes and with whatever it takes, to fight the Russian aggressor. And we live up to that promise," Dorhout emphasized.

He recalled that the day before, the Netherlands announced it would be the first contributor to NATO's new“Priority Ukraine Requirements List” (PURL), financing weapons worth EUR 500 million ($578 million) for Ukraine, including much needed ammunition and air defense systems, such as Patriot systems.

to provide Ukraine with missiles, components for Patriot air defense system

As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated on August 4 that the Netherlands would provide Ukraine with a military aid package that includes components and missiles for the U.S. Patriot air defense system.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the initiative, and President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Netherlands for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

