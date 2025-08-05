Former Global Ad Executive Chris Macaulay Leads Killara's Rise In Outdoor Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) That conviction sparked a bold shift from agency boardrooms to outdoor warehouses, from crafting pitch decks to rebuilding supply chains. In 2023, Macaulay stepped into the outdoor space; not for the aesthetics, but for the opportunity to bring structure, performance, and long-term thinking to a fragmented industry.

Leaving behind a career in global advertising might sound like a gamble; but for Chris Macaulay , it was the start of something far more meaningful.

“I was tired of trading time for money,” says Macaulay, now the CEO of Killara Outdoors , a multi-brand platform company scaling purpose-driven outdoor brands across the U.S. and beyond.“I wanted skin in the game. I wanted to build something real.”

That conviction sparked a bold shift from agency boardrooms to outdoor warehouses, from crafting pitch decks to rebuilding supply chains. In 2023, Macaulay stepped into the outdoor space; not for the aesthetics, but for the opportunity to bring structure, performance, and long-term thinking to a fragmented industry.

“I didn't start with a lifelong passion for hunting or fishing,” he admits.“I started with the desire to build something that lasts. But once I got into this space, I saw how broken it was; how many good brands were stuck because they didn't have the right infrastructure or support.”







Under Macaulay's leadership, Killara Outdoors has quickly become one of the most respected new players in the industry. With operations across Texas, Colorado, and Hong Kong, Killara now supports a growing portfolio of outdoor brands; including fishing, hunting, tactical, and lifestyle categories; with centralized operations, content strategy, and scalable systems.

The full blog article, From Ads to Altitude: Chris Macaulay's Leap from Madison Avenue to Mountain Brands , takes a closer look at that career transformation; one that swapped Madison Avenue polish for manufacturing floor grit.

Macaulay's transition hasn't just been strategic. It's been deeply personal.“You stop looking at success in quarterly metrics and start measuring it in people, progress, and legacy,” he says.“That's the shift that changed everything.”

While many platforms chase trends or volume, Macaulay continues to push Killara in a different direction; one rooted in culture, long-term alignment, and true brand-building.

“This isn't about exits,” he adds.“It's about endurance.”

