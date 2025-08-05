Big Thinking, Bold Moves: Shenandoah University Launches New Online MBA And Graduate Programs With Support From Risepoint

New online MBA, cybersecurity, public health, and leadership programs designed to meet workforce needs and extend Shenandoah's personalized approach to education

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership is evolving, and Shenandoah University is leading the charge. This fall, the university is launching nine new online graduate programs built for professionals who want to move fast, think strategically and lead with confidence. Delivered in partnership with Risepoint, these new degrees offer flexibility, focus and the kind of high-touch support Shenandoah is known for.

Beginning in October 2025, students can enroll in the following Shenandoah University online graduate programs:



Master of Business Administration (MBA)

MBA in Digital Marketing

MBA in Business Analytics

MBA in Healthcare Management

MBA in Cybersecurity Management

MBA in Esports Management

Master of Science in Cybersecurity

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Master of Public Health

"Shenandoah University is rising to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world, and these new online graduate programs reflect our commitment to accessible, career-relevant education that's deeply personal," said Karen Abraham, Ph.D., provost at Shenandoah University. "With support from Risepoint, we're extending our high-touch, small-class model to online learners across Virginia and beyond."

Shenandoah, known as the "Big Little University Rising," will use these online programs to further integrate its faculty's signature individualized support with practical, in-demand skills in business, health and technology, fields critical to regional and national economic growth.

"Shenandoah is taking decisive steps to meet the needs of today's learners," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "This is what modern education should look like: flexible, career-connected, and focused on delivering a high return-on-investment for students. We're proud to support a university that pairs innovation with personal connection at every step."

Applications are due by Oct. 6. Please visit href="" target="_blank" s for more information.

About Shenandoah University

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered at the top of Virginia, in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke and Loudoun counties, and online offerings. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with wide-ranging education. With approximately 4,400 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. For more information, visit su .

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint .

