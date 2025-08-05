DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Pepgen

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in PepGen between March 7, 2024 and March 3, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PepGen Inc. (“PepGen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PEPG) and reminds investors of the August 11, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) PGN-EDO51 was less effective and safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the CONNECT2 study was dangerous or otherwise deficient for purposes of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, PepGen was likely to halt the CONNECT2 study, and PGN-EDO51's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 30, 2024, PepGen issued a press release announcing purported“positive clinical data from the first dose cohort (5 mg/kg) of PGN-EDO51” in its ongoing CONNECT1 study. Among other results, the Company reported that“PGN-EDO51 achieved a mean absolute dystrophin level of 0.61% of normal and a 0.26% change from baseline after 4 doses, measured at week 13 by Western blot analysis.” However, as subsequently noted by a Stifel analyst,“the magnitude of dystrophin increase was below what [PepGen] anticipated, which is disappointing[.]” Likewise, a Leerink Partners analyst noted that the low dose missed PepGen's expectations of 1% or greater dystrophin expression.

On this news, PepGen's stock price fell $5.55 per share, or 32.69%, to close at $11.43 per share on July 31, 2024.

On December 16, 2024, PepGen issued a press release announcing that it had received a clinical hold notice from the FDA regarding an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application“to initiate the [CONNECT2] clinical trial in patients with [DMD]” in the U.S. Notably, the FDA's issuance of a clinical hold notice for the IND application indicated that the FDA had concerns regarding risks posed to patients in the CONNECT2 study and/or there were other deficiencies associated with the study.

On this news, PepGen's stock price fell $0.17 per share, or 3.63%, to close at $4.51 per share on December 16, 2024.

On January 29, 2025, PepGen issued a press release providing updates regarding safety concerns observed in the CONNECT1 study and the FDA's concerns regarding the CONNECT2 study. With respect to the CONNECT1 study, the press release stated, inter alia, that“[d]osing of one of the[] . . . participants [in the 10 mg/kg cohort] was paused due to a reduction of his estimated glomerular filtration rate[.]” In addition, PepGen“ha[d] received communication from Health Canada . . . request[ing] additional information from the Company to address Health Canada's safety concerns before any further dose escalation or enrollment of any additional participants at the current dose levels.” With respect to the CONNECT2 study, the same press release stated, in relevant part, that“[t]he Company is working with the FDA to address its questions regarding supportive data for the dosing levels planned for the patient population.”

Following these disclosures, PepGen's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 21.74%, to close at $1.44 per share on January 30, 2025.

On March 4, 2025, PepGen issued a press release“announc[ing] its voluntary decision to temporarily pause the [CONNECT2] study . . . until the Company can review results from the 10 mg/kg cohort in the ongoing [CONNECT1] study.”

On this news, PepGen's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 18.86%, to close at $2.28 per share on March 4, 2025.

Then, on May 28, 2025, PepGen issued a press release announcing that“PGN-EDO51 did not achieve target dystrophin levels” in the CONNECT1 study and had chosen to discontinue development of its DMD programs.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

